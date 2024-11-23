"FIRST ONE IN THE WORLD": Streaming community reacts as Kai Cenat reaches 500K subscribers on Twitch

On November 22, 2024, Kai Cenat reached an impressive milestone of 500,000 concurrent subscribers on Twitch, much to the excitement of his viewers. His ongoing 24/7 Mafiathon 2 stream initially aimed to reclaim his record for the most subscribers on the platform from Ironmouse. By day 22, not only had he shattered that record, but he also became the first streamer to surpass half a million subscribers.

Kai Cenat's fans took to social media to celebrate the achievement, with clips of him reaching 500,000 subscribers going viral on platforms like X and Reddit. Many celebrated their favorite content creator becoming the first person to reach this milestone.

X user @destroynectar shared the moment Cenat reached half a million subscribers in a post.

"YOU MADE US BELIEVE IN OURSELVES," they wrote.

The official account for TeamSpeak shared the Martin Scorsese 'Absolute Cinema' meme.

"FIRST ONE IN THE WORLD TO ACHIEVE 500K," the post read.

Some described the Mafiathon 2 marathon as a "generational run," predicting that Cenat would soon reach 600,000 subscribers.

"600k otw Generational run," @Scumtk said.

Others called Cenat the GOAT.

OTK streamer Tectone, who is embroiled in a controversy involving abuse allegations made by Pinkchyu, also congratulated Cenat.

"Literally doesn't even look real": Kai Cenat posts after reaching 500K subscribers on Twitch

Kai Cenat's ongoing Mafiathon 2 has already been nominated at the Streamer Awards 2024. Cenat himself has had quite the year, securing five nominations at the Streamer Awards and being one of the favorites to win in the Streamer of the Year category.

With over 14.5 million followers on Twitch, Cenat is currently one of the biggest live streamers in the world, and his fans showed up in droves during the Mafiathon 2 broadcast, subscribing and gifting subscriptions to support him.

The streamer thanked his fans for their support (Image via @KaiCenat/X)

In a post on X, Kai Cenat expressed how unreal it felt to have reached half a million subscribers and thanked his community for their support.

"BIG 500,000 SUBS THIS IS REALLY HALF OF A MILLION PEOPLE HOLY SH*T IT LITERALLY DOESN’T EVEN LOOK REAL GOD BLESS EVERYBODY SHOWING SUPPORT," the elated Twitch streamer wrote.

Soon after celebrating with his fans for reaching 500,000 subscribers, Cenat talked about experiencing health issues during Mafiathon 2. The streamer stated that he had been coughing up blood but plans to see the marathon through to its end.

