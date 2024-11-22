  • home icon
  • Kai Cenat becomes the first to reach 500K Twitch subscribers, says he has been coughing up blood doing Mafiathon 2

Kai Cenat becomes the first to reach 500K Twitch subscribers, says he has been coughing up blood doing Mafiathon 2

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Nov 22, 2024 20:31 GMT
Kai Cenat has set a Twitch all-time subscriber record with over 500,000 concurrent subscribers (Image via KaiCenat/Twitch)
Kai Cenat has become the first Twitch content creator to hit 500,000 subscribers on Twitch, blowing past Ironmouse's existing record of 326,000 subscribers. However, becoming the most subscribed content creator on the platform seems to have come with its own set of complications for the streamer in the form of a massive health scare.

While talking to his audience on Day 22 of his subathon, which he has termed the "Mafiathon 2", Cenat revealed that he coughed up blood in a cup in the morning of the day:

"This morning, I was coughing up blood, right? In a cup. Looking at the cup, there's blood, there's spit... N***a, I am sick, 'cause my chest is all clogged. Bro, I feel a lot better, I feel a lot better, but every time where I do feel tired, or sh** is tough... Y'all always prove to me why I should keep going."
Fanum and FaZe Kaysan confront Kai Cenat for not sleeping well during the Mafiathon 2 stream

Kai Cenat is currently holding a month-long subathon, wherein he is broadcasting himself twenty-four hours a day throughout November 2024. In a subathon, the stream's duration is directly influenced by the number of subscriptions from viewers, with each new donation delaying the timer counting down to the end of the broadcast.

Cenat's Mafiathon 2 subathon has seen multiple celebrity cameos, including record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco and hip-hop artist Chris Brown. However, as FaZe Clan member Kaysan and fellow AMP member Roberto "Fanum" pointed out, Kai's health seems to have taken a backseat in the process.

A clip showcases Fanum expressing his concern regarding Cenat's unhealthy sleep schedule due to his preoccupation with the subathon. Cenat also conversed with Kaysan through a phone call made by Fanum, where the FaZe member said :

"Listen to Fanum. You don't sleep. I think tonight, you should sleep, no speakers, no nothing, and sleep well. One night, you need it, bro."

Immediately, Kai Cenat defiantly replied:

"F**k no! Hell no! No, I don't."

Talking to Keysan, Fanum then said:

"Thank you, thank you... I'm gonna tell him. I'm about to spaz on him right now."

During their collaborative broadcast together, Kai Cenat and Benny Blanco had come across EmilyCC, a Twitch content creator who has been hosting a subathon for three years straight. This means she has broadcasted herself daily, non-stop, since November 2021. After EmilyCC was given a spotlight on Cenat's broadcast, she has since received over 10,000 subscriptions on Twitch.

Edited by Niladri Roy
