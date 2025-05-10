French fan apologizes to Twitch streamer Jinnytty on an IRL broadcast a day after clip of her getting "attacked" went viral

A French fan recently approached Twitch streamer Yoo "Jinnytty" during her IRL stream to apologize to her after she was attacked by an individual during her IRL broadcast in France. The streamer was riding her bicycle and broadcasting live when she was approached by an individual.

Greeting the individual, Jinnytty said:

"Huh? Hello!"

To which, the man replied:

"Hello. I'm so sorry!"

Then, to make communication easier, the man used the text-to-speech feature on Google Translate to say:

"On behalf of all French people, we apologize for yesterday."

As Jinnytty thanked the man for his concern, he was seen bowing down twice as a sign of respect. Reassuring the man, she said:

"Yeah, I saw, I love France. It's just one guy, it's okay. Thank you! Thank you!"

"It's okay!": Jinnytty responds to a fan apologizing after she was attacked during her IRL stream in France

Twitch streamer Jinnytty became the victim of a random attack during her live broadcast in France on May 9, 2025. The streamer had been talking about her troubles getting a cab driver when she was approached by the attacker. While she was confused about what the man was saying to her, he randomly hit her camera, nearly knocking it out of her hands.

Left bewildered by the unprompted attack, Jinnytty then asked her audience:

"What was that?! What the f**k was that? What the f**k?!"

Responding to her chat's concerns that the man may have been a thief, she responded:

"No! It's not a thief!"

