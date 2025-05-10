  • home icon
French fan apologizes to Twitch streamer Jinnytty on an IRL broadcast a day after clip of her getting "attacked" went viral

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified May 10, 2025 13:53 GMT
Jinnytty was approached by a French fan after she was attacked during an IRL broadcast yesterday (Image via Jinnytty/Twitch)
Jinnytty was approached by a French fan after she was attacked during an IRL broadcast yesterday (Image via Jinnytty/Twitch)

A French fan recently approached Twitch streamer Yoo "Jinnytty" during her IRL stream to apologize to her after she was attacked by an individual during her IRL broadcast in France. The streamer was riding her bicycle and broadcasting live when she was approached by an individual.

Greeting the individual, Jinnytty said:

"Huh? Hello!"

To which, the man replied:

"Hello. I'm so sorry!"

Then, to make communication easier, the man used the text-to-speech feature on Google Translate to say:

"On behalf of all French people, we apologize for yesterday."

As Jinnytty thanked the man for his concern, he was seen bowing down twice as a sign of respect. Reassuring the man, she said:

"Yeah, I saw, I love France. It's just one guy, it's okay. Thank you! Thank you!"
"It's okay!": Jinnytty responds to a fan apologizing after she was attacked during her IRL stream in France

Twitch streamer Jinnytty became the victim of a random attack during her live broadcast in France on May 9, 2025. The streamer had been talking about her troubles getting a cab driver when she was approached by the attacker. While she was confused about what the man was saying to her, he randomly hit her camera, nearly knocking it out of her hands.

Left bewildered by the unprompted attack, Jinnytty then asked her audience:

"What was that?! What the f**k was that? What the f**k?!"

Responding to her chat's concerns that the man may have been a thief, she responded:

"No! It's not a thief!"

Meanwhile, popular IRL streamer and YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has announced a special tour of the United States, having recently finished his extensive tour of China. The special aspect of this broadcast would be "one continuous stream." The streamer has already traveled to various locations around the world, including parts of South America, Southeast Asia, Europe, as well as Mongolia.

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
