"It's going to be different": IShowSpeed announces "special" US tour weeks after returning from China

Darren "IShowSpeed's" tour of China, Hong Kong, and Mongolia wrapped up in early April, 2025. This series of broadcasts climbed the charts globally and became the streamer's most popular event so far, garnering over 3 billion views. Now, Darren is set to embark on a journey in his home country, the United States of America, in a streaming event with a twist.

Recently, while getting a haircut on stream, Speed revealed his plans for a stream in the US:

"Chat, we're doing a US tour... Yep, I just burst the bubble, woah! We're doing a US tour, yes, yes, yes. In a special way, in a special way though, in a special way though. Y'all gon' see, it's not going to be like how my regular tours are, y'all will see. It's going to be different, it's going to be super different."

Without revealing too much, the streamer claimed that this time around, things will be different. In the past, Speed explored parts of America, including Los Angeles, Miami, and New York, where he raced hip-hop stars Travis Scott and Quavo.

IShowSpeed stream in the USA: Details explored

Although IShowSpeed has visited parts of the United States during his streams, he has never conducted a broadcast solely dedicated to showcasing the country. His past streams in the US, though popular, tend to be spontaneous and not part of a structured tour like his recent visit to China.

On May 5, he explained that his journey, live in America, would be one continuous stream:

"It's going to be one stream, y'all will see."

Speed then went on to briefly touch on the rationale behind this decision, pointing out that it wouldn't "make sense" to host a stream in each of the country's fifty states:

"Cuz I was like, chat, it won't make sense to spark up a stream everyday... 'IRL stream in Philadelphia,' 'IRL stream in Chicago,' like, no. It's going to be a... I don't want to tell y'all the idea... it's a cool idea."

In other news, IShowSpeed is reportedly hosting a 1v1 football tournament in France, offering a $20,000 prize for the tournament's winner.

