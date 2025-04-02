Top 5 moments from IShowSpeed's stream in Chongqing, China

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is currently touring China in a viral streaming event, and most recently, he explored Chongqing, a city known for its special topography and Cyberpunk-like aesthetics. As with his other expeditions, Darren experienced the traditions, cuisine, and local culture of the city while also being swarmed by a horde of supporters at nearly every location.

As of this writing, the streamer has been in China for just over a week, and so far, he's been in supercars, interacted with Chinese celebrities, and transformed himself into a Shaolin monk.

Looking at the best moments from IShowSpeed's time in Chongqing

In Chongqing, Speed used the self-driving metro train, backflipped on a bridge, interacted with some unhinged fans, and met some internet celebrities.

These moments have gone viral across the internet, specifically clips exhibiting fun moments from Darren's streams, which typically average around six hours in duration.

Here are the top 5 best moments from Speed's latest broadcast.

5) IShowSpeed meets Zhenwei Wang from The Karate Kid

Speed meets up with Zhenwei Wang in Chongqing (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

Zhenwei Wang is a Chinese actor and martial artist who played the main antagonist in the 2010 remake of The Karate Kid. Wang acted alongside Jaden Smith. Speed mentioned the latter while Zhenwei was teaching him some moves.

"This the same sh*t you did on Jaden Smith... I remember."

The two then attempted to recreate a scene from the movie, but Speed quickly found himself outmatched, not being able to keep up with Wang's movements.

4) IShowSpeed confronted in a wild fan interaction while in Chongqing

Chaos erupts after IShowSpeed has a wild fan interaction (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

In another viral moment, while the streamer was out and about, surrounded by fans, a local dressed in red ambushed him, frantically asking for a signature. The superfan had his hands all over Speed while shouting. Interestingly, Darren played along, bear-hugging the local, holding him tight while his security guards overlooked the situation.

Soon enough, it was clear that the fan had no intention of letting go, and after Speed received a kiss on the cheek, the streamer's security guards intervened.

Regardless of the commotion, and while being pulled back, Darren attempted to fulfill the fan's wish, grabbing a pen to make an autograph. At this point, one of the streamer's guards had the fan in a chokehold. Nevertheless, Speed's supporter walked away with what they wanted.

3) IShowSpeed upgrades his streaming production with drone shots

The Chongqing stream featured another unique element: live drone shots showcasing the scale and features of the city. The streamer utilized this camera angle on multiple occasions to flaunt the city's beauty.

In a notable instance, Darren backflipped on a bridge connecting two high-rise buildings. Just as the streamer leapt, Slipz, Speed's long-time cameraman, switched to the drone shot, showing how high up they were.

IShowSpeed also utilized this technology to showcase the city's vibrant nightlife from above, providing his audience with stunning aerial views.

2) IShowSpeed surprised by a flash mob

IShowSpeed poses with members of the flash mob after the performance (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

About two hours into the stream, as IShowSpeed was walking around, he met an old man seeking help. The man limp-walked and gained the streamer's sympathy, especially after he fell to the ground, losing balance.

Much to Darren's surprise, the senior citizen jumped up, breakdancing on the spot, showcasing incredible flexibility. As more men entered the scene, it became clear that Speed was amidst a flash mob.

After the streamer had addressed the initial confusion, he gave props to the dancers, saying:

"Bruh, I thought you was an old man, bruh! You can't be pranking me like that!.. Good sh*t y'all, good sh*t."

1) IShowSpeed meets Tony LC Sign

Speed also had an unexpected encounter with Tony, a representative from LC SIGN, a company specializing in illuminated signage solutions. Tony's videos advertising LC SIGN in different accents have gone viral, and fans urged him to stream with Tony while in China.

"Tony, what do you got for me, Tony? Everybody been telling me to meet you."

Tony came bearing gifts and, classically, presented Speed with multiple LED signs centered around the streamer's interests, like Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the end, Tony gave Speed a live example of how he records his videos promoting LC SIGN.

In other news, IShowSpeed purchased a $250,000 electric supercar that can "jump" and "dance", while in China

