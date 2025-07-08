"Get off me, bro!": IShowSpeed gets bitten by a K9 police dog during IRL livestream in Slovenia 

Streaming star Darren "IShowSpeed" recently faced a K9 police dog during his in-real-life (IRL) broadcast held in Slovenia. The streamer is currently on a tour of Europe and is covering many Eastern European countries, having already toured Croatia in his previous YouTube broadcast.

In a clip from his livestream held in Slovenia on July 8, 2025, Speed was seen wearing a protective jacket as a K9 dog handler primed the canine to pursue the streamer.

Eventually, as the streamer attempted to run away from the dog, the latter gave chase, eventually catching up and biting Speed's protective jacket on his left side. He started pulling on the 20-year-old's arm aggressively, prompting him to exclaim:

"Oh sh**! Oh sh**! Stop! Stop! You got it!... Chill out, n***a! Chill out... Get him. Get him! Get off me, bro!"

"He too mad!": IShowSpeed struggles as K9 police dog refuses to let go of arm despite handler's commands

IShowSpeed is currently on a tour of Europe, the second of its kind for the YouTube phenom. The 20-year-old had previously toured the continent in 2024. However, this year, the streamer is traveling to parts of the continent he hadn't previously unexplored, which includes various swathes of Eastern Europe.

IShowSpeed is known for typically partaking in unique activities within the country he is touring in during a particular broadcast, which can involve visiting local attractions, interactive museums, and even restaurants. This time, Speed decided to take on a trained K9 dog.

However, the dog seemed to go off-script during his tussle with the Bite Suit-wearing IShowSpeed. Despite the streamer's appeals to the handler to get the dog off him and the latter's constant commands, the canine seemed uninterested in letting go.

Now panicked, Speed could be heard saying:

"He too mad! Get him off! I'm scared, bro. Get off me!"

Eventually, after multiple consecutive commands by the dog's handler, it let go of Speed's arm, prompting the streamer to frantically scurry away.

During the very same broadcast, Speed also announced that he would be hosting a $100,000 Fortnite tournament alongside Jynxzi in the upcoming few weeks.

