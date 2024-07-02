"Gravity works differently for this guy" - Fans react to IShowSpeed's iconic backflip after Portugal wins vs Slovenia at UEFA Euro 2024

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" continued his IRL journey through Europe. His latest stream was him visiting a fan park that hosted the Round of 16 match between Portugal and Slovenia in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024. It was certainly a scrappy one, with Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty kick blocked in extra time much to the streamer's shock.

Portugal eventually nabbed the win on penalties after a hat-trick of saves by Diogo Costa. This was enough reason for the streamer to pull off his iconic backflip on stream once again. After Bernardo Silva scored the winning penalty, IShowSpeed did this:

It's fair to say that Speed is among the most athletic YouTubers out there. He has earned a reputation for doing clean backflips. Seeing his latest one, one fan commented:

"Did bro just float? Gravity works differently for this guy bruh..insane."

Fan reacts to the clean backflip by Speed (Image via X)

The post was shared by a verified fan page of Speed on X.com (@SpeedUpdates1). Here are some other reactions to the viral clip:

Fans impressed by the streamer's athletic display (Image via X)

Watch: IShowSpeed's shocking reaction after Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty gets saved

YouTube star IShowSpeed is one of the vocal fans of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the Portuguese icon didn't quite have the best game yesterday (June 1) against a defensively astute Slovenia.

The Portuguese number 7 saw his penalty saved in the 105th minute of the first half of extra time. This was certainly shocking, as he rarely misses from the spot. For Speed, it was a surprise. Watch his reaction:

However, Speed did get to enjoy his favorite player scoring a goal during the shootouts. Ronaldo stepped up first for his squad and gave his team a 1-0 lead. A jubilant Speed reacted by stating:

"Yes! Siuu (Ronaldo's icoinic celebratory chant). Let's go! Let's go!"

IShowSpeed has attended almost all of Portugal's games so far, being present in the stadium for the first three group matches. Portugal will now face France on June 6 for a spot in the semi-finals of the UEFA Euro 2024.

The streamer will likely turn up again. Aside from his streams in the stadiums, he has also streamed from other European countries like Italy, Albania, and the Netherlands.

