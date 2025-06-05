"Greatest Streamer of this generation": Fans react as IShowSpeed reaches 40-million subscriber milestone on YouTube

YouTube streaming star Darren "IShowSpeed" recently commemorated reaching 40 million subscribers on YouTube through an explosive stunt, which involved him launching himself headfirst into his streaming setup. The 20-year-old streamer had been holding a broadcast that was supposed to continue until he reached the 40 million mark.

Just after reaching the milestone, IShowSpeed stuck his tongue out and started hitting his chest, as his cameraman, Slipz, used a party popper in the background, releasing green mist into the air. Right after, the IRL streaming star sprinted towards his bed, only to turn around and sprint towards his set-up, before launching himself headfirst into it.

Expand Tweet

A clip of the celebration has gone viral on X, reaching over 330,000 views within hours of being posted. Many netizens are praising IShowSpeed's achievements, with some even stating that he is the current generation's "greatest streamer" and that he deserves the popularity.

"He is the greatest Streamer of this generation... No debate," wrote X user @suayrez

"Best streamer of this generation period!," wrote X @Scope360Journal

"He deserves it, the greatest streamer of all time," wrote X user @mmcarlosalberto

On the other side, many noted the unprecedented growth of Speed's YouTube channel:

"Ishowspeed hits a million in like every month," wrote X user @ifwjuno

"You can't even compare this guy to Kai Cenat, he is getting bigger than expected," wrote X user @FLACKO_VVS

Meanwhile, some netizens also expressed concern for the streamer:

"Bro what is wrong wid him," wrote X user @theyh8diamond2

"Bro gotta chill," wrote X user @NicholsonNCS

What happened in the aftermath of IShowSpeed's 40 million subscriber milestone?

After IShowSpeed's explosive celebration, he briefly appeared on camera and showcased the aftermath. In a clip posted on X of the same, the streamer looked seemingly dazed, and confetti was dropped atop him, presumably by Slipz. The YouTuber then repositioned the camera and appeared hunched over it.

However, concerningly, Speed appeared to be bleeding out of his mouth. After spitting out a few drops of blood, Speed proceeded to end the broadcast with three thousand subscribers over the 40 million mark.

