"What's the obsession with Ronaldo?": Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher confront IShowSpeed during IRL broadcast

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" was recently questioned by football commentator Jamie Carragher about his "obsession" with Portuguese football forward Cristiano Ronaldo. For those unaware, the streamer is known to be a massive fan of the football star, even dedicating a section of his streaming room specifically to the Al-Nassr player.

Ad

Speed is currently hosting IRL streams in Germany ahead of the upcoming UEFA Champions League final match. When he was sitting next to Carragher and Micah Richards, the latter asked the streamer about his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo:

"What's the obsession with Ronaldo? Can I- You've never actually addressed this on stream yet. I know you love him, I respect that, but why? Why do you love him so much?"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speed simply responded:

"He's the GOAT! He's literally number one in the football world. He's number one in the world. Ronaldo's the GOAT."

"Using him to try and get your numbers up": Jamie Carragher jokingly calls out IShowSpeed for publicly supporting Cristiano Ronaldo

IShowSpeed is currently in Germany to host his special broadcasts over the weekend, during which he trained alongside both Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain prior to their match-up on Sunday, May 31, 2025. The streamer had been accompanied by popular football commentators Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher, who often lend their commentary to the English League.

Ad

During their time with Speed, the pair seemingly decided to tease him by jokingly questioning his outspoken support for the former Real Madrid legend. Carragher even went as far as to say that the streamer was using Ronaldo for views, causing Richards to crack out in a burst of laughter while Speed smiled on.

Carragher stated:

"You're just using him to try and get your numbers up!"

Ad

In other news, IShowSpeed recently slammed his fans for sharing videos of his "little sister." The streamer stated that she preferred her life to remain "private" and dissuaded fans from posting her online.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More