"Had to be there": Asmongold explains his father's medical condition kept him from going live on Twitch

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" recently explained why he was absent from streaming for ten days. The streamer had been spending time with his family in Florida and was preoccupied with taking care of his father, who was suffering from a serious medical condition.

Ad

The political commentator's father has previously suffered from pneumonia multiple times, making his current medical scare an even more prominent point of concern for the streamer and his family. Explaining exactly what held him back from streaming on Twitch, Asmongold explained:

"Anyway, the point is that, yes, that's where I was, that's what I was doing. I had to go, so I went a little bit earlier, alright? The reason I went a little bit earlier is my dad. Obviously, this is kind of like how it is. He's been through pneumonia now five f**king times. He's had pneumonia five f**king times... Anyway, I basically had to go with him to the airport to make sure that everything would be okay, right? 'Cause I didn't know how it was going to go... I kind of had to be there for it."

Ad

Trending

"He's seventy eight years old": Asmongold explains he was away from streaming on Twitch due to his father's medical condition

Expand Tweet

Ad

Asmongold previously held a broadcast on April 19, 2025, and had been away from broadcasting since then, with the RPG buff even missing out on the release of The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered Edition. The streamer revealed that he could have left his family reunion held in Florida just after three days, but his father had been suffering from his fifth bout of pneumonia at the time.

Further, in a "stars aligned" situation, many of the individuals his father wanted to meet were in Florida at the time, so to ensure his father's health as well as to facilitate his meetings, Asmongold said he had to extend his time in Florida.

Ad

Talking about it with his Twitch audience on his second Twitch channel, zackrawrr, Asmongold stated:

"You know, he wasn't sure. He's seventy eight years old now, right?... I could've left and maybe only been gone for three days, but there were some people that were in Florida. You know, it was kind of like a stars aligned situation with people that he's known, you know, f**king sixty seventy years, right?"

Ad

Asmongold recently gave a one-word response after being named the most watched North American streamer in the first quarter of 2025. The label was given by Streams Charts, which put out a report on the matter on April 25, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More