"Hey, it's a Bethesda game!": Shroud reacts after encountering game-breaking bug playing Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered on Twitch

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Apr 22, 2025 20:00 GMT
Shroud recently encountered a game breaking glitch while playing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (Image via shroud/Twitch)
Shroud recently encountered a game breaking glitch while playing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (Image via shroud/Twitch)

Popular FPS streaming personality Michael "Shroud" recently encountered a massive bug while playing the recently released Remastered version of Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion. The streamer had just begun his playthrough of the game when he encountered a bug which caused the in-game enemy in front of him to be stuck in place.

Shroud took the opportunity to make a comment about the game studios behind the development of the Elder Scrolls series, Bethesda Softworks, stating:

"Wait, all the mobs are stuck. Wait, they're stuck. Well. Hey, it's a Bethesda game! Am I right? (laughs)"

Shroud encounters bug in Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered causing mobs to get stuck in place

[Timestamp: 01:30:26]

Twitch streamer Shroud was trying out The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, which was released on April 22, 2025. The remastered version features a visual overhaul of the 2006 classic, and gives it a look more suited to the capabilities of modern day hardware.

Despite this, the bugs seem to be inescapable, as Shroud seemingly enountered one which caused the mobs to not move until they were approached and in proximity of the player. After assuming that the mob was stuck entirely, Shroud attempted to walk up to it, only to get attacked.

Realizing the exact extent of the glitch, Shroud said:

"So, he's like actually stuck in place, but when you get close, he swings!"

Shroud is popularly known for being a well-known figure in the First Person Shooter (FPS) gaming community, having been a professional Counter Strike: Global Offensive player. Nowadays, however, Shroud has shifted his focus onto the recent third-person hero shooter Marvel Rivals.

In fact, the streamer has started his own Marvel Rivals organisation, called Shroud-X. The details of gaming organisation has been announced as well, complete with a roster of players which will be competing in professional competitions relating to the game.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time.

Edited by Atharv Kapoor
