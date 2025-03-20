Harry Sisson's alleged business partner Camil accused of being a felon amid ongoing scandal

Amid the ongoing controversy involving Harry Sisson, his alleged business partner, Camil, has been accused of being a felon by X user @akafaceUS. On March 19, 2025, the account posted a link to a local news source claiming that Camil T. Maroun was charged with two felonies for burglary and criminal damage to religious property after reportedly entering a church illegally.

The political commentator has been facing a lot of backlash after multiple women came forward accusing him of leading them. One of the alleged victims, Sarah Fields, has claimed that Sisson manipulated as many as 11 women to send him sexually explicit images with false promises.

Now, Sisson has been accused of doing business with a felon. In a post on X, @akafaceUS, who has been leaking alleged conversations between Camil and him, insinuated that Harry is a hypocrite for supposedly doing business with a felon. The X user wrote:

"After calling President Trump a felon for so many years.. It turns out Harry Sisson's "alleged" business partner Camil is also a felon! Oh the irony !! Link will be posted in replies. Camil T. Maroun reportedly illegally entered the religious property, stole the Eucharist and caused a flood in the building. Maroun is charged with two felonies, burglary-building or dwelling and criminal damage to religious property, and two misdemeanors."

Readers should note that this is a mere accusation and Camil's identity has not been confirmed by Harry Sisson.

X user claims Harry Sisson is panicking amid allegations from multiple women

The same X user who has accused Harry Sisson of working with a felon has also been leaking alleged messages sent between the two. As mentioned, social media is rife with discourse about the allegations levied against Sisson after several women came forward with their stories.

As a political commentator and public figure, he has been facing a lot of scrutiny. On March 19, @akafaceUS shared supposed screenshots of his messages, claiming Sisson was panicking. The alleged messages, shared by @Awk20000, even state that lawyers have been informed and that Camil had reportedly suffered a panic attack.

The alleged leaked messages (Image via @awk20000/X)

Here is a full breakdown of the ongoing scandal and multiple allegations against the political influencer.

