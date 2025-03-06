"Hasan Piker is not getting shot": JPEGMAFIA's X post about Twitch streamer goes viral

American rapper and singer Barrington "JPEGMAFIA" (Peggy) made a post targeted at Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan Piker aka "HasanAbi." Hasan has been at the forefront of online news lately. The streamer is considered to be a controversial figure within the streaming community and was recently banned (subsequently unbanned) on Twitch.

Ad

JPEGMAFIA took to his official X page to insinuate that HasanAbi will not be in a real-life firing line, at least not with his fans. It's worth noting that the rapper previously collaborated a couple of times with Hasan. Despite their prior history together, Peggy wrote:

"Hasan Piker is not getting shot w u."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The post elicited mixed replies from fans. Some clapped back at the rapper, suggesting that he hasn't contributed much when it comes to issues across the industry:

"What the f**k do you do xD i aint see you in no picketlines?" said @SA1NTCOAST

Not everyone was impressed with his post:

"You’ve taken a weird a** turn lately," said @camhashoes

Ad

"Hasan has contributed more to society and those marginalized than you ever have, baldy," said @bockser

Some fans, however, resonated with the post:

"Hasan is just a keyboard warrior that wouldn’t leave his mansion," said @fuziontony123

"Exactly. He gonna be posted up on his yacht. Performance at its finest," said @Joe347445512

What did Twitch streamer HasanAbi do? Recent controversy explained

Twitch streamer HasanAbi has been facing criticism recently. While he has been involved in multiple controversies in the past, a more recent one has sparked significant discussion within the community.

Ad

During a stream earlier in March, he made contentious remarks directed at U.S. Senator Rick Scott:

"If you cared about medicare fraud or Medicaid fraud, you would k*ll Rick Scott."

Expand Tweet

Ad

This sparked backlash against the streamer, as his remarks were interpreted as a call for violence. Thereafter, he received a Twitch ban. Adding to the controversy, he was unbanned just a day later, fueling further discussion about Twitch and its enforcement policies.

Streamers and creators like Zack "Asmongold," Felix "xQc," John "Tectone," and Ethan Klein have all been vocal about the situation, criticizing the platform for issuing only a one-day ban.

While the Twitch streamer has apologized for the wording of his statement, he has also blamed Asmongold for strongly suggesting and urging the platform to ban him. However, the latter has since denied having any role in the decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback