HasanAbi claims internet posts about asking Twitch to unban Adin Ross are "obviously fake"

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" recently claimed that the recent push for Adin Ross to be unbanned on the platform is a "forced" measure. This comes after major content creators such as fellow Twitch streamer Plaqueboymax recently opined on Ross' indefinite ban from the Amazon-owned platform and stood in support of getting the streamer's account reinstated.

Claiming that Adin Ross was asking for an unban after a year of doing "everything bad," including supposedly hosting "holocaust deniers," HasanAbi said:

"Dude, also, the Adin Ross needs to be unbanned meta is so f**king obviously forced. I will say. Um, Adin Ross wants to get unbanned from Twitch. Like, after year of doing everything bad that you could possibly do from having like, out and about holocaust deniers on actively, farming an entire community filled the f**king brim with neonazis and sh**. Now, he's like, oh, can we please like, unban me, I've changed, I've changed my ways."

"Sneako is also trying to do this as well": HasanAbi opines on the recent push for Adin Ross to be unbanned from Twitch

Adin Ross has been discussing the possibility of having his Twitch account reinstated since his hiatus from streaming, with speculations being made then of him potentially making a return to Twitch in December 2024.

Despite having returned to streaming on Kick since, the streamer has continued to push for his unban, even claiming that the entire ordeal was taking a toll on his mental health. Ross also claimed that he had "personal conversations" with several streamers.

HasanAbi pointed out that Ross was in contact with many streamers who had been pushing for his Twitch unbanning, stating:

"He apparently has like reached out to a bunch of like, large Twitch streamers as well to try to actively get unbanned and a lot of the FaZe boys are obviously on board with that. I think Sneako is also trying to do this as well, after like two-three years of basically just doing like the absolute worst kinds of politics."

Adin Ross also talked about HasanAbi's recent controversy while conversing with fellow streamer Joshua "YourRAGE" about his own Twitch ban. To those unaware, HasanAbi had come under fire for his violent rhetoric directed towards US Senator Rick Scott.

