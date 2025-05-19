HasanAbi donates $5K to AB and Lena Ayad's fundraiser for Palestine Children's Relief Fund

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has donated $5,000 for the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, a fundraiser hosted by H3 Podcast crew member Lena Ayad and her husband AB Ayad. The pair have been holding a broadcast with the aim of raising money to provide relief to the children who have been affected by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Ad

Reacting to Hasan donating during their charity livestream, AB Ayad exclaimed:

"Holy sh** Hasan just donated $5K! Thank you Hasan!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Can't believe this right now": H3 Podcast crew member Lena Ayad reacts as HasanAbi donates $5K to her fundraiser for Palestine Children's Relief Fund

Twitch streamer HasanAbi and H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein have been involved in a very public feud in the past few months. With their months-long rift exacerbated by YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz's" Content Cop video targeting Ethan Klein and featuring Hasan, the two eventually decided to debate live on air to settle their differences.

Ad

Hasan and Ethan have historically held different opinions about the Israel-Palestine conflict, and these differences in their political views contributed to them calling off their collaborative podcast, Leftovers, where they were co-hosts.

Now, Lena Ayad was left amazed by HasanAbi's contribution, which helped push the total amount raised to $99,000 at the time of the donation. Expressing her happiness after the donation, Lena Ayad said:

"Ninety-nine! Oh my God! Thank you! You guys, I can't believe this right now... Thank you so much Hasan!"

Ad

The fallout from iDubbbz's Content Cop targeted at Klein had caused H3 Podcast crew member Lena Ayad to pull out of Creator Clash 3, a charitable boxing event involving internet celebrities and influencers. It had previously been organized by iDubbbz and his wife, Anisa Jomha. However, the two have since stepped away from the project.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More