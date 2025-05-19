  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • HasanAbi donates $5K to AB and Lena Ayad's fundraiser for Palestine Children's Relief Fund

HasanAbi donates $5K to AB and Lena Ayad's fundraiser for Palestine Children's Relief Fund

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified May 19, 2025 21:02 GMT
HasanAbi recently made a $5,000 donation to AB and Lena Ayad fundraiser for Palestinian children (Image via @HasPause/X)
HasanAbi recently made a $5,000 donation to AB and Lena Ayad fundraiser for Palestinian children (Image via @HasPause/X)

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has donated $5,000 for the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, a fundraiser hosted by H3 Podcast crew member Lena Ayad and her husband AB Ayad. The pair have been holding a broadcast with the aim of raising money to provide relief to the children who have been affected by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Ad

Reacting to Hasan donating during their charity livestream, AB Ayad exclaimed:

"Holy sh** Hasan just donated $5K! Thank you Hasan!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

"Can't believe this right now": H3 Podcast crew member Lena Ayad reacts as HasanAbi donates $5K to her fundraiser for Palestine Children's Relief Fund

Twitch streamer HasanAbi and H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein have been involved in a very public feud in the past few months. With their months-long rift exacerbated by YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz's" Content Cop video targeting Ethan Klein and featuring Hasan, the two eventually decided to debate live on air to settle their differences.

Ad

Hasan and Ethan have historically held different opinions about the Israel-Palestine conflict, and these differences in their political views contributed to them calling off their collaborative podcast, Leftovers, where they were co-hosts.

Now, Lena Ayad was left amazed by HasanAbi's contribution, which helped push the total amount raised to $99,000 at the time of the donation. Expressing her happiness after the donation, Lena Ayad said:

"Ninety-nine! Oh my God! Thank you! You guys, I can't believe this right now... Thank you so much Hasan!"
Ad

The fallout from iDubbbz's Content Cop targeted at Klein had caused H3 Podcast crew member Lena Ayad to pull out of Creator Clash 3, a charitable boxing event involving internet celebrities and influencers. It had previously been organized by iDubbbz and his wife, Anisa Jomha. However, the two have since stepped away from the project.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications