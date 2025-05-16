Ethan Klein calls on "coward" HasanAbi to debate livestreamer Lonerbox

Streamers and political commentators HasanAbi and H3H3 Production's Ethan Klein have been embroiled in an online feud since 2023, following the cancellation of their collaborative podcast series titled Leftovers. Recently, Klein urged Hasan to "debate" streamer and content creator LonerBox, who currently has nearly 140,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 9 million views on his video essays.

Ad

Klein and Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker discussed their differences in a debate on May 2, 2025. Towards the end of the 5-hour-long back-and-forth, Klein called Piker a "bi*ch made coward" for allegedly making excuses and avoiding criticism.

Now, the H3H3 founder seems to have doubled down on his thoughts while asking Piker to settle his differences with LonerBox. Here's what Klein had to say on an Instagram story posted on May 16:

"Debate Lonerbox, coward @hasandpiker."

Ad

Trending

"You're more than welcome to talk": LonerBox calls out HasanAbi on X

Ad

In Klein's Instagram story, beckoning HasanAbi to debate LonerBox, the H3H3 founder shared a screenshot of a message Loner posted on X, directed to Piker:

"For someone who constantly complains about being taken out of context, Hasan's only means of engaging with me is through snarkposts and twitter clips."

Previously, on May 10, Piker criticized Ethan Klein for inviting LonerBox onto his podcast, suggesting that Ethan did so primarily to have someone of Lebanese descent back him up, implying that this was a strategic move, given that AB, a Lebanese member of the H3H3 team, was allegedly silenced for occasionally challenging Ethan's views.

Ad

"[Ethan] won't even let his f**king Lebanese employee say sh*t which is why he has to bring in another Lebanese Scottish guy because he knows that AB does not agree with Ethan on this stuff, he has to get a Lebanese d*ck-rider who's desperate for a f**king crumb of clout to come on his stream..."

Ad

In his post calling Piker out, LonerBox tagged the streamer and invited him to "talk" as soon as he's done asking for support:

"@hasanthehun, as soon as you get bored of having people holding your hand, you're more than welcome to talk."

In other news, on May 11, 2025, HasanAbi was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Chicago O'Hare International Airport after returning from France. He reported being questioned for approximately two hours about his political views.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More