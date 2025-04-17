HasanAbi calls out Ethan Klein for supposedly silencing podcast members for pushing back against him

H3H3 Production's founder, Ethan Klein, and Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker have been embroiled in a long-standing online feud stemming from their different viewpoints on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Recently, Piker claimed that Klein silences and replaces his crew members when a conflict of interest or disagreement goes against the H3H3 founder's thoughts.

This debacle started on April 17, 205, after HasanAbi reposted a meme about Ian "iDubbz's" latest "Content Cop" critique on Klein, with a caption that read:

"Someone should ask why [Ethan] silenced his Lebanese employee for dissent and where he went since he no longer seems to be there to give Ethan feedback?"

For context, Abdullah "AB" Ayad is the only member of the H3H3 Podcast crew of Lebanese descent. On April 16, 2025, the podcast conducted a review of iDubbz's Content Cop, and at around the two-hour mark, Hila, Klein's wife, defended a certain claim Ian made in his critique:

"We never defended how Israel attacked Gaza... not even once."

AB then challenged Hila's comment:

"Is that not the point he's making, though?"

After this slight push back, the podcast stream went offline for about a minute, and once it came back on, AB's comment was left unaddressed. HasanAbi seemingly interpreted this situation as Klein trying to "silence" his employee.

"I wish people would leave them alone": Ethan Klein speaks on HasanAbi allegedly targeting H3H3 crew members

In response, Ethan Klein took to Instagram and posted HasanAbi's caption with his response, claiming that the latter is going out of his way to "target" AB and certain other crew members. Also, regarding the abrupt cut in the podcast, Klein stated that this was a measure taken purely to protect "privacy" :

"The continued targeting of AB and Lena as a means to get at me is so low, so cruel. I wish people would leave them alone. Hasan, of all people, understands that... The cut was literally nothing. It was for a privacy issue."

Piker responded soon after, denying the allegation of targeting AB. Furthermore, the streamer suggested that the stream cut was intentional and that Klein does not foster an honest environment with his crew:

"I never 'targeted' AB, I have never said anything mean about AB - why did AB leave after he slightly pushed back & you hit the 'no self-control' button? You should let [the crew] be honest with you instead of replacing them."

Finally, Hasan cited his history with Klein and clarified his thoughts on the H3H3 crew, saying that he is quite fond of the people who work there:

"I think Ethan forgot we did a podcast together. I like the crew a lot. I know them. those who have left and those who remain. They are what has always made the podcast great."

