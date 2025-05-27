HasanAbi reportedly considering multi-streaming following recent Twitch ban

On May 25, 2025, Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker was banned for 24 Hours following an on-stream discussion of Elias Rodriguez's manifesto. The platform cited "improper handling of terrorist propaganda" and "sharing content related to terrorist or violent extremist groups" as reasons for the suspension.

On May 26, Piker was reinstated, and during his suspension period, the streamer reportedly discussed other streaming opportunities, including broadcasting on multiple platforms at once. As per @Awk20000, Hasan posted a series of messages on his Discord community, considering "dual streaming" as an option:

"Not on TikTok, but on [YouTube]... I might have to start dual-streaming... y'all be serious... I fell off."

HasanAbi allegedly considered going live on both Twitch and YouTube, a move that's becoming increasingly common in the streaming space.

"If I get deplatformed, I will still find a way…": Looking at HasanAbi's YouTube video addressing the Twitch ban

On the day of his Twitch suspension, Piker uploaded a YouTube video titled "i got suspended again", addressing his ban. The streamer stated that his primary reason for covering the Elias Rodriguez shooting incident was to clear up any "misinformation" about the incident:

"The reason why I had critically examined the manifesto of the Israeli embassy staff shooter was because there was a lot of misinformation taking place, as is the case, which is usually online whenever there's a breaking news story. This is what I do. A big part of what I do is holding people's hands through the news media process by allowing them to think critically and helping them understand media literacy." (Timestamp - 1:13)

Towards the end of his video, HasanAbi claimed that even if he was indefinitely suspended or "deplatformed" on Twitch, he would "find a way" when it comes to propagating the "truth," even if it means having to dual stream on YouTube:

"I hope you can keep supporting me and watching me on YouTube because even if I get deplatformed from Twitch completely, I will still find a way. And even if I am deplatformed entirely from every single website, the truth will still come out." (Timestamp - 12:03)

In other news, Twitch streamer Asmongold suggests that HasanAbi is using support for the Palestinian cause to excuse or defend inappropriate behavior.

