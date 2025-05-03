HasanAbi responds to Destiny calling him "clueless about Israel/Palestine" after debate with Ethan Klein

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" has responded to Steven "Destiny", who claimed that the former is "clueless" about the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis in a post on X. This comes after HasanAbi hosted a debate with H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein in which the two commentators conversed about a variety of political topics.

Ad

Responding to Destiny in an X post of his own, Hasan claimed that the streamer was "pro-Palestinian genocide" and mentioned his ongoing lawsuit with Twitch creator Pxie:

"Glad the 'pro palestinian genocide' guy took time out from his numerous revenge porn suits to give his two cents on my management over the conversation where ethan said 'anne frank is good because she’s a pacifist' or 'i’m reclaiming the sw**tika like black ppl did w the n word'"

Ad

Trending

HasanAbi responded to Destiny's comments about his debate with Ethan Klein (Image via hasanthehun/X)

HasanAbi responded to Destiny's comments about his debate with Ethan Klein

HasanAbi and Ethan Klein hosted a live debate on their respective channels on Twitch and YouTube on May 2, 2025. The two discussed a number of topics, including their long-time feud online. They made a large number of posts dedicated to each other.

Ad

They also discussed topics they had previously debated upon through back-and-forth responses in their videos, such as the H3 snark controversy. Further, HasanAbi, upon being asked by Ethan Klein, compared Rashid Al Haddad, a 19-year-old Yemeni TikToker, to Anne Frank.

In response to Destiny's comments about his debate, Hasan has brought up allegations of "revenge p**n" made against the former by fellow Twitch streamer Pxie, who claimed that the political commentator had "non-consensually" released her personal images online. Pxie and Destiny are involved in an ongoing lawsuit.

Ad

At the start of April 2025, Destiny claimed that his lawsuit with Pxie would be dismissed after the initial discovery phase. Further, they are supposedly deliberating about a preliminary injunction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More