Destiny insinuates Pxie's lawsuit will be dismissed in latest update on livestream 

Political livestreamer Steven "Destiny" has given an update on the lawsuit filed against him by Twitch creator Pxie on his Kick stream on April 8, 2025. While discussing the matter, Steven insinuated that the court case would be dismissed after an initial discovery face and that currently, they are deliberating about a preliminary injunction.

Ad

For context, a few months ago Twitch streamer Pxie accused Destiny of sharing intimate images of her without her consent. She later filed a case against the Kick streamer for "revenge p*rn," and since then, several other women have also submitted police reports against him.

During his stream, Destiny started discussing the current happenings in the lawsuit and called Pxie's complaint "bullsh*t" and "factually incorrect." He further claimed that his opposing counsel is supposedly looking to get to a discovery phase of the trial and look through his DMs for supposed evidence:

Ad

Trending

"A month, two month, three months? It's just waiting for- the complaint is bullsh*t, because ther are things in the complaint that are factually incorrect. The other side knows that they are factually incorrect. Their dream is to get to some discovery phase so that they can go through all of my DMs in the hopes that they will find something that will allow them to salvage it."

Ad

The streamer claimed that nothing incriminatory would be found in his DMs, and stated that soon after that happens, the court case would be dismissed:

"They are not going to find anyting like that. Once that happens, then we file a motion for summary judgement and then it goes away. But, it's just a matter of waiting for the process, basically."

Ad

Destiny claims the Judge laughed at Pxie's lawyers for filing a restraining order

Expand Tweet

Ad

After talking about hypotheticals while discussing the lawsuit, Destiny went on to talk about how Pxie's lawyers had filed a motion for an injunction. Court documents about the injunction were shared online a few days ago, detailing the contents of the motion, which also included a TRO or a temporary restraining order.

Destiny said:

"I think right now we are in the process of fighting over a preliminary injunction that their side wants to get to get me to stop hosting a whole bunch of videos online. Even though I am not hosting any f**king videos online. That's why they tried to file a TRO."

Ad

He further claimed that the judge on the case apparently laughed at Pxie's lawyers because of the timing of their filing of the restraining order. The Kick streamer concluded his remarks about the case by calling it a "big meme":

"Judge made fun of them because they took too long to file and it was f**king re*arded. So now we are doing the preliminary injunction thing and after that, we will be doing the f**king, I'm just waiting basically. It's all a big, it's all a big meme, fun time."

Ad

In related news, here is a detailed summary of the court case that Pxie filed back in February 2025 against Destiny.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.



Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.



As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.



Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.



When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football. Know More