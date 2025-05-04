  • home icon
  HasanAbi says he "might go to jail" after being criticized on Fox News for his Israel-Palestine views

HasanAbi says he "might go to jail" after being criticized on Fox News for his Israel-Palestine views

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified May 04, 2025 19:07 GMT
HasanAbi claimed that he may be going to jail after being featured on Fox News (Image via HasanAbi/Twitch)

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" was recently discussed on Fox News, reacting to which he claimed he might end up "going to jail." The streamer has become the topic of discussion online after being involved in a debate with long-time political adversary Ethan Klein.

Reacting to the news segment featuring the anchors and guests discussing HasanAbi's political ideology, the Turkish-American streamer said:

"Sh**, let's go! Oh, let's go! I think I'm going to jail by the way. This might actually cause me to go to jail. Lowkey, but highkey."

"Congratulations to all my haters": HasanAbi claims he may be going to jail after being featured on Fox News

HasanAbi and Ethan Klein had engaged in a live debate on May 2, 2025, covering various controversial topics. One notable moment from the debate was Klein's allegation that a sword with a swastika as its hilt was used in the making of Ian "iDubbbz's" Content Cop, in which HasanAbi had also been involved.

During the debate, Hasan had also claimed that there was "no evidence" for the occurrence of "mass r**es" at the hands of Hamas on October 7, 2023. This claim has been criticized by fellow political streamer and HasanAbi's detractor, Steven "Destiny."

However, HasanAbi's political stances seem to have caught the attention of Fox News, with the organization running a segment focused solely on him and his ideologies. Claiming that he was being placed in the spotlight due to his "haters," HasanAbi said:

"Congratulations to my haters, bro. You did. All the liberals."

Twitch political commentator Zack "Asmongold" recently gave his take on the Israel-Palestine conflict. While claiming that he did not hold strong opinions about the matter since he was not a resident of either, he did wish that the United States government would not "fund it as much."

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
