"He was f***ing dogs**t": Elon Musk's daughter accuses billionaire of lying about gaming skills on HasanAbi's livestream

Elon Musk's daughter, Vivian Wilson, was recently invited to Hasan "HasanAbi's" Twitch stream. For those unaware, Vivian (formerly Xavier) identifies as transgender and has publicly cut ties with her father. Musk has previously spoken about her, stating that his son was "killed by the woke mind virus."

During her appearance on HasanAbi's stream yesterday (March 28, 2025), Vivian spoke about her father's gaming skills. More specifically, she said how her father made her play Overwatch with him since she would "carry" him. She said:

"He (Elon Musk) would try to constantly play ranked (Overwatch) with him, and I was 90% sure it was because we could carry him, and I was a 12-year-old Hanzo main, barely in Silver. He was a Bronze Torb Main. He was f**king dogsh*t, awful, like, god awful."

She also commented on the recent controversy involving Elon Musk's Path of Exile 2 account. Vivian said:

"So no, I don't believe the f**king...He's like, 'I am a pro Path of Exile whatever the f**k.' No the f**k you are not. This is so cringe. Why would you pretend to be a gamer."

Did Elon Musk lie about his Path of Exile 2 account? Controversy explained

Elon Musk faced numerous allegations in January 2025 after people questioned his unusually skilled gameplay in Path of Exile 2 despite holding a high rank. For context, Musk first played PoE2 during an X stream in December 2025, ten days after the game's early access launch.

Musk has been accused of "boosting" his PoE2 account, meaning he allegedly paid or allowed someone else to play on his behalf to level up his characters and acquire top-tier gear.

This suspicion arose after he livestreamed gameplay in early January 2025, showcasing a level 95+ hardcore character named "Percy_Verence," ranked among the top on the global leaderboard.

Streamers like Quin69 analyzed Musk's gameplay and pointed out inconsistencies, noting that his movements didn’t align with those of a genuinely high-ranked player. They highlighted mistakes such as neglecting valuable loot like Chaos Orbs and struggling with inventory management.

Recently, this drama gained further attention after Elon Musk criticized Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows. In response, Ubisoft took a jab at Musk's Path of Exile 2 controversy, making their post go viral on X.

