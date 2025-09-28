"He had multiple doses of roofies": Keemstar tells alleged story about TwitchCon as several streamers voice safety concerns

Drama Alert’s Keemstar recently raised concerns about TwitchCon’s safety, stating that past incidents suggested Twitch had failed to protect creators adequately. TwitchCon 2025 is scheduled to take place from October 17 to 19 and will feature prominent streamers from across the platform, who will conduct workshops, meet and greets, and panels. The safety issues Keemstar highlighted relate to instances of harassment at the convention. For example, during TwitchCon 2024, multiple reports surfaced of inappropriate behavior by both attendees and others involving unwanted touching, licking, following, or comments. Keem then went on to speak about an instance from a Twitch event which was held in &quot;2013 or 2014.&quot; The story involves former Call of Duty YouTuber &quot;ONLYUSEmeBLADE,&quot; who Keem claimed had been unintentionally drugged at a Twitch-related event at the PAX expo:&quot;Before Twitch came out with TwitchCon, they did a test run for their TwitchCon by having these massive parties attached to PAX East or PAX West. In 2013, 2014, I don't remember the exact year... they had this massive Twitch party... I attended that event and I was there with Seattle's own ONLYUSEmeBLADE... Blade gets drunk, and he acts completely out of control... In this case, he got wasted pretty fast, and he was doing this thing where he would go up to these girls at TwitchCon and... he would take their drinks, slam the drink, and give them an empty cup back.&quot;Essentially, according to Keemstar, ONLYUSEmeBLADE consumed drinks intended for women at the Twitch party, seemingly as a joke. Later, the Drama Alert host couldn't seem to find Blade and found out that he was hospitalized for having been roofied:&quot;Later that night, I couldn't find Blade. I Ubered back to my hotel, and the next morning, I found out Blade went to the hospital. And Blade didn't go to the hospital for drinking too much alcohol. Blade ended up in the hospital because he had multiple doses of roofies. He inadvertently, by being a jerk, saved a bunch of women from being date raped.&quot;Keemstar speaks on Asmongold's TwitchCon statements In September 2025, Twitch streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; touched on safety concerns raised by female streamers about attending TwitchCon. He referenced the incidents at the 2024 edition of the convention and said:&quot;If I was a woman, I would never go to TwitchCon.&quot; Keemstar addressed Asmongold's statements, saying:&quot;You have multiple female creators that are saying they're not going to TwitchCon this year. Asmongold said, if he was a female, he would never go to TwitchCon. And that's based on safety concerns that these people are bringing up. I mean, we've seen it throughout the years, like just sexual harassment and deviant things that happens at these TwitchCons.&quot;Notably, prominent female streamers Rachel &quot;Valkyrae&quot; and Blaire &quot;QTCinderella&quot; also expressed discomfort with attending TwitchCon 2025 due to safety concerns.