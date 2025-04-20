"He not a real gamer": Fans react as Kai Cenat reveals he walked out of A Minecraft Movie screening in 30 minutes

In a viral clip that surfaced on April 19, 2025, Twitch star Kai Cenat revealed that he walked out of A Minecraft Movie after watching it for 30 minutes. The streamer said he did not enjoy the film despite its commercial success and popularity within the gaming community. His comments have led to mixed reactions online – some have sided with him while others disagree.

Ad

One of the top comments in the viral clip was by X user @N_S_N_B, who accused Kai Cenat of not being a real gamer:

“He not a real gamer.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During his discussion about A Minecraft Movie on his livestream, Kai Cenat said:

“I walked out on Minecraft. I don’t know why, I’m over here surfing a website, surfing the web, I’m seeing n***as in movie theaters so happy with Minecraft. Word on my mother, I went to Minecraft, I watched the first 30 minutes and I walked out. Word on my life, I swear to god. I swear to god.”

Ad

Kai Cenat has played Minecraft on stream, but claimed he could not connect with the movie adaptation. Many users on X alleged he was not part of the movie’s target audience, and that it was aimed at kids:

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Its a movie for kids not ghetto adults,” wrote X user @ok_nero.

“It's a children's film not a adults film,” commented X user @wtfkezmo.

“Probably because it's made for kids lmao,” said X user @ConnertonLuke.

Others agreed with Kai Cenat, saying:

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Minecraft movie had to be the most overhyped movie ever no debate,” commented X user @omarhustla.

“Kai has a point there,” said X user @BitBulLVault.

“They got the nerve to try and tease a second movie with the Story Mode game….this a waste of money bruh I’m ngl,” wrote X user @CatsassinDoyle.

Ad

Kai Cenat previously called the movie a “money grab”

This is not the first time Kai Cenat voiced his opinions on A Minecraft Movie. In September 2024, the streamer reacted to teasers for the film, saying it was the “craziest money grab.” He felt the game did not need a movie adaptation and was critical of it even before its release. Cenat said:

Ad

"We've got to stop letting the movie industry do this s**t, bro. This is so f**king a**, bro! Bro, I'm not going to lie - why didn't you just let this legendary game just do what it does? Why the f**k do we need a Minecraft Movie, my n***a?! Whose idea was this?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the criticism it has faced, the movie has become a financial success, racking up over $557 million in box office collections in two weeks. The film was created with a budget of $150 million – it has already surpassed 3.8 times its budget.

In other news, xQc criticized Doechii’s Anxiety music video, calling it “awful.” The streamer’s opinions led to online criticism, with some accusing him of racism.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhimannu Das Abhimannu Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Streamer content. His writing journey started after he drew the attention of websites dedicated to Hearthstone, a game he'd played competitively. Since then, he has worked for multiple organizations. He has nearly 10 years of journalistic experience and over 3,500 articles to his name. He has also interviewed prominent esports teams like Velocity Gaming, Global Esports, and Bleed Esports.



Abhimannu's love of gaming was inspired by Pokemon Gold, which he played on a borrowed Gameboy Color at the age of eight. These days, he mostly sticks to multiplayer titles like Apex Legends, The Finals, etc. He is also particularly fond of Stardew Valley.



Abhimannu's hobbies are watching soccer and trying new dishes. Know More