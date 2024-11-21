"He's doing anything but addressing the allegations": Internet reacts as Logan Paul sends look-alike to BBC interview about crypto allegations

A clip of Logan Paul trolling journalist Matt Shea by sending a look-alike to an interview for a BBC documentary has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions across social media platforms like X and Instagram. While some found the stunt amusing, others criticized Paul for dodging serious allegations related to his cryptocurrency dealings.

On November 20, 2024, a BBC report alleged that Logan Paul may have misled his audience by promoting specific crypto tokens without disclosing his financial interests. It also claimed the YouTuber-turned-WWE star pocketed at least $120,000 through these tactics.

Shea was scheduled to interview Paul and had prepared questions about his cryptocurrency ventures. However, the 29-year-old sent a look-alike in his place, avoiding the interview altogether.

When Shea tried to leave after realizing the real Logan Paul was absent, he was met with chants from a crowd.

"BBC is vile! They hire pedophiles! F**k the BBC!" the crowd shouted.

The incident has sparked polarized opinions online. Many criticized Paul for seemingly refusing to address the cryptocurrency scam allegations against him.

"He’s doing anything but addressing the allegations," claimed @LuKaOnIndeed wrote.

Some suggested that Paul was too afraid to face the scrutiny of the interview.

"Logan so scared to answer the hard questions so he sent a lookalike," @omarhustla opined.

Others just called him a scammer.

"So he scammed people, then scammed the people trying to interview him about said scams??? This really isn't the own be thinks it is. Bro is just a scammer," @Globalstats11 said.

On the other hand, some found the look-alike stunt to be humorous, with a few even praising Paul for his "savage" move.

"Y'all can hate logan but gotta admit he's funny asf for this," @officialvrewls wrote.

"This was actually savage by Logan Paul," @Suayrez said.

Exploring CryptoZoo, one of Logan Paul's past cryptocurrency controversies

This is not the first time Logan Paul has been accused of misconduct related to cryptocurrency.

In 2022, YouTuber Stephen "Coffeezilla," known for exposing crypto scams, released an investigative series on Paul's CryptoZoo project. Coffeezilla described CryptoZoo as "Logan Paul's biggest scam," detailing how the game failed to deliver on promises of passive income for investors, resulting in significant financial losses for many.

Coffeezilla accused Paul of misleading investors by guaranteeing returns that never materialized due to problems with CryptoZoo's development. While the game's creators, including Paul, reportedly made millions from the project, many investors lost tens of thousands of dollars.

Following the backlash, Paul launched a buyback program in early 2024, which he claimed would reimburse investors.

However, Coffeezilla alleged that this move was another attempt by Paul to "save his own skin," as those who participated in the buyback program were reportedly required to waive any future claims.

Amid the ongoing controversy, Paul is also suing Coffeezilla over the CryptoZoo allegations.

