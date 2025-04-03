"He's such a weird guy": Fans react as controversial streamer Sam Pepper stream snipes IShowSpeed in China

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has been the talk of the town ever since he commenced his China tour in March 2025. Several clips from his IRL livestreams have gone viral. However, on April 2, 2025, a video of controversial Kick streamer Sam Pepper stream sniping IShowSpeed in Chongqing, China, gained significant traction.

Sam Pepper is a well-known IRL and Just Chatting content creator. He is infamous for being a part of Paul "Ice Poseidon's" group and has been involved in many controversies.

In December 2024, Kick streamer Aaron "Ac7ionMan" made serious allegations against Pepper and shed light on the alleged reason for his inability to travel to the United States. Ac7ionMan wrote the following in an X post:

"Here’s the easiest ratio of my life you f**ing rapist. Guys you should all know. He cannot come to America because he has warrants on a different alias, the finger prints will match him and that’s why he can’t come to America. Sam pepper is a rapist."

In a 29-second video shared by X user @Liutauras_, IShowSpeed can be seen traveling alongside a Donald Trump impersonator. Later in the video, Sam Pepper appears on a motorcycle.

Upon seeing the Briton saying something, Darren remarked:

"Who the f**k is over there? You're trying to... n***a, what the f**k?! What are you doing?"

In response, Pepper stated that he was "going to find" IShowSpeed:

"I've come from the UK to find you! I'm from London, mate. I'm going to find you, you motherf**ker!"

Numerous fans on X have shared their thoughts on Sam Pepper's actions, with some expressing displeasure. While one viewer believed that someone "needs to warn" IShowSpeed about who Pepper is, another community member voiced discontent at the latter stream sniping someone "half his age" in a foreign country.

"Someone needs to warn speed and keep him away from SP, he’s such a weird guy." X user @GmanShortz commented.

"40 year old man stream sniping someone half his age in a foreign country," X user @Mutombo83561681 remarked.

"Sam use to be up like Speed now he a has been scammer," X user @morechaosp25099 wrote.

"Sam pepper is a f**king r*tard and all his viewers are just leftover racists from the cx community," X user @lil_mafiaa posted.

"Nah goofy find GOD," X user @FromCrossDMV tweeted.

IShowSpeed receives a cotton bouquet as gift during his IRL stream in China

Another video from IShowSpeed's IRL livestream from Chongqing, China, has gone viral, in which a fan is seen gifting him a cotton bouquet. For context, cotton and cotton plantations have historical significance in American history, as it has been associated with African Americans who worked on cotton plantations in the late 18th century.

Hundreds of netizens have chimed in with their thoughts, with one X user labeling the fan's actions "shocking and appalling."

