"Shocking and appalling": Fans react as IShowSpeed gets gifted cotton bouquet while streaming in China

Darren “IShowSpeed” was livestreaming in China on April 3, 2025, when a fan approached his car to give him a gift. The YouTube star received a bouquet of cotton flowers, which surprised him and his audience. Viewers started debating whether the gesture was an act of racism or a genuine gift from a fan.

Cotton has a painful historical association, particularly in the context of slavery in the United States. For many African Americans, it could be a reminder of the forced labor of their ancestors, who were made to work on cotton plantations under brutal conditions.

IShowSpeed is an African-American person, so some of his fans found the gift inappropriate. Others defended the stranger and said the act was not racist, arguing that the gift had cultural significance in China.

Content creator Daniel “Keemstar” posted a clip of the incident on X and received hundreds of reactions. Most replies condemned the stranger and called out the alleged racism.

“shocking and appalling, I'm sure that his stream watchers were stunned,” X user @Yugocana wrote.

“All these videos makes me not wanna go to China less and less,” @OhHeyEk posted.

“He should never go back they were disgustingly racist,” @RealMediaX commented.

However, some internet users claimed the gift symbolized wealth in China and that it was not given with racist intentions:

“In Chinese culture, cotton flowers, particularly those of the cotton tree (Bombax ceiba), symbolize wealth, well-being, and the beginning of spring,” X user @Humming_birder wrote.

“See how your MINDS work in this. Chat cotton flowers symbolize wealth and well-being in your life. This odd, yet stunning flower means we are to cherish the people around us and certainly those who grow cotton, making it one of the best gifts,” @UltimateBeardy posted.

IShowSpeed had another controversial experience in China

During IShowSpeed’s broadcast from China on March 31, 2025, a fan approached the streamer and made some controversial remarks. She said:

"I am racist. I am a ni***r killer, I'm so sorry about that. I love your girlfriend because your girlfriend is white people. I love her."

The YouTube star was surprised by her comments and quickly entered his car.

Since IShowSpeed's arrival in the country, the Chinese embassy in the United States has posted multiple clips from his ongoing tour as an appreciation of his efforts to bridge cultural gaps.

