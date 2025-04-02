IShowSpeed left stunned after listening to Chinese Trump impersonator during his Chongqing stream

During his livestream from Chongqing, China, on April 2, 2025, Darren "IShowSpeed" met up with a local social media star known as Chinese Trump (real name Chen Ryan), who is famous for impersonating the US President. The YouTube star was left stunned after hearing him speak in Trump's cadence while they were sitting in the car during the broadcast. Clips of his reaction quickly went viral on social media.

The Chinese social media personality welcomed IShowSpeed to Chongqing upon meeting the content creator for the first time. He mimicked Trump and said:

"It's my absolute pleasure to have you come to Chongqing because Chongqing is an international city. You know, we are going to have fun here. I don't, I don't because my English is not that good actually, but you know, I am just stating the facts about Chongqing because I was born and raised in Chongqing. I love this city, so if you need any help, any introduction, it's my pleasure to show you around the city."

IShowSpeed was shocked by the impersonation and praised him:

"What the f**k! You're really the Chinese Trump, bro."

IShowSpeed had Chinese Trump impersonator and popular Tony the Sign Guy go head to head in an impersonation battle

IShowSpeed's IRL stream from China has been attracting a lot of attention online. Clips from his broadcasts have even been shared by Chinese government-affiliated accounts on social media platforms like X, where they praised the YouTuber's effort to showcase the country through his streams.

During his visit to Chongqing, IShowSpeed also met up with the TikTok-famous Tony the Sign Guy. The content creator even had him participate in a Donald Trump impersonation contest against Chinese Trump to see who could do the better impression. A clip of the two impersonating Trump and asking the streamer's chat to decide who had the better accent went viral.

IShowSpeed's Chongqing trip had many highlights, including a collaboration with Karate Kid actor Zhenwei Wang.

