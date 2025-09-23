  • home icon
  "Hope he gets his head in the right space": MrBeast comments on IShowSpeed's statement about "needing a therapist"

"Hope he gets his head in the right space": MrBeast comments on IShowSpeed's statement about "needing a therapist"

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Sep 23, 2025 09:08 GMT
MrBeast comments on IShowSpeed's statements about "needing a therapist"

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has expressed hope that Darren "IShowSpeed" "gets his head in the right space," in response to the streamer's statements about "needing a therapist." On September 22, 2025, MrBeast responded to reports about IShowSpeed discussing his mental health during his ongoing 24/7 USA tour, wherein Darren stated that he "needs a therapist" and "somebody to talk to" because he "feels alone."

While claiming that livestreaming 24/7 is "harder than most people realize," MrBeast said:

"Being live in front of people 24/7 like he is harder than most people realize. Especially with how big he’s gotten and the expectations that brings. Hope he gets his head in the right space because the only thing that could ever stop Speed is himself."
Fans on X had a lot to say in response to MrBeast's post.

"I'm proud that he understands that about himself and already admits he needs help. Thats a big step in the right direction." X user @bbjk26 wrote.
"Please mentor him MrBeast. It is the right thing to do." X user @BretStrizak commented.
"Yes true Speed can do anything I hope he gets the help he needs" X user @rage2232 posted.
"I feel like nobody understands me" - IShowSpeed explains why he wanted to speak with a therapist while talking about his mental health

On September 19, 2025, a one-minute-and-five-second video from IShowSpeed's Speed Does America livestream surfaced on X. In it, the 20-year-old discussed his mental health and expressed his desire to connect with a therapist because he "felt alone," adding that he "felt like nobody understands him."

The YouTube and Twitch streamer said:

"Listen, I woke up on the wrong side of the bed. It's a lot. I need a therapist. I think I have to talk with a therapist. My mental is like... I'm about to go... (A person off-camera says, 'I think you should do a segment with a proper therapist.') Yeah, that's what I'm saying. Like, I definitely need a therapist. Like, I need somebody to talk to 'cause I feel alone. I feel like nobody understands me."
IShowSpeed made headlines on September 10, 2025, when he confronted his ex-girlfriend, who "broke his heart," while livestreaming from his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Edited by Aarnesh Shrivastava
