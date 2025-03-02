"Horrible way to start a shoot!": MrBeast gets mad at employees after finding Hershey's chocolate bars on set

A clip featuring Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, getting upset after finding some Hershey's chocolate bars on set during a shoot has garnered a lot of attention on social media after X users shared it on March 2, 2025. For context, Jimmy owns brand of chocolate bars, Feastables, and the presence of one of his rival brands on set for one of his YouTube videos seems to have pissed the content creator off.

In the clip, MrBeast claimed one of his employees on set had done something "really terrible" and that he needed to confront the person. The YouTuber then pointed the camera to a box containing an assortment of snacks, including some Hershey's chocolate bars. Suffice it to say he was not happy that someone had brought those on set, considering almost all of MrBeast's fairly recent videos feature prominent Feastables branding.

The YouTuber said:

"Guys, I'm on set and someone did something really terrible that I really need to confront. Let me flip this [camera] right on. If you look right here, there are Hershey's chocolate bars on set."

After confronting several of his employees, MrBeast proclaimed that finding Hershey's chocolate bars on his set was a bad way to start the shoot:

"This is a horrible way to start a shoot!"

MrBeast goes around confronting employees after finding box of chocolate bars from rival brand Hershey's

MrBeast has been very outspoken about Feastables over the years, having had a big role in marketing the product online through his social media accounts and other appearances. Recently, on a podcast, the YouTuber opened up about his need to make the brand successful and claimed other big chocolate brands in the US had allegedly been using supply chains that rely on child labor to reduce costs.

After finding a rival chocolate brand on his set, the famous content creator was quite upset and even went around confronting his employees about it. The first person he came up to was Tareq, whom he asked:

"Tareq did you buy these? Who bought this sh*t?"

Tareq denied having any knowledge about the non-Feastables chocolate bars:

"I have no idea."

MrBeast then moved over to another employee and asked:

"Was this you?"

This time, the person jokingly answered:

"I bought those, yeah."

Jimmy asked for clarification:

"Did you actually?"

The person then replied in the negative:

"No."

MrBeast then proceeded to talk to others and even raised his voice to address other employees, asking:

"Who bought it, was it you? Who put Hershey's on set? Why? Why, what are we thinking everybody?"

In related news, MrBeast recently slammed a media outlet for misquoting him in an article, calling the latter out for spreading misinformation and instigating hate.

