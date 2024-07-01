"How is this even possible?!": Fans react as TikTok creator eats 100 litres of Feastables chocolate bars

TikTok creator Wallywhatthe recently uploaded a video showcasing him eating a hundred liters worth of Feastables, the chocolate brand owned by Jimmy "MrBeast." The video has gone viral on social media, with popular X user @DramaAlert posting the daredevil feat. Wallywhatthe is a well-established creator on TikTok, holding a huge following of over 1.2 million and having over 36.5 million likes on his videos.

In the video, Wallywhatthe could be initially seen overlooking a huge tank full of MrBeast's Feastables Milk Chocolate bar. It apparently took the creator 13 hours to be able to finish eating the entire tank full of chocolates. After completing the challenge, he could be seen holding his head and turning it side to side, seemingly out of weariness.

Netizens were concerned about Wally's health, considering the sheer volume of chocolate he had consumed for the challenge. One X user speculated how such a feat could be possible without Wally ending up at the hospital.

Trending

Expand Tweet

They wrote:

"How is this even possible?!? There’s no way he’s not in the hospital?!"

Many users speculated whether the challenge was real or not, with some claiming that the timelapse videos uploaded by Wally were edited. One user, @totally_search, wrote:

"Me when I edit putting chocolate in my mouth for 30 minutes."

Another user, @TAmprazis, believed that the video was not the ideal way to advertise a product. Further, they believed MrBeast should clarify that he is not affiliated with the creator or his content, writing:

"100% fake! It is an ιdiοtιc way to advertise feastables @MrBeast should make it clear that he has nothing to do with it."

One X user, @girltummyfan, stated that such an amount would be considered a "light snack" for them and fellow fans of the most-subscribed YouTuber. They wrote:

"I speak for all Mr. Beast fans when I say this is a light snack."

Another user, @AndreBeckford20, stated that the video did not actually showcase a timelapse of 13 hours, since the position of the sun in the background did not seem to change throughout the different cuts of the video.

"So we not gonna talk about how the daylight didn’t change the whole 13 hours."

Fans react to the video made by Wallywhatthe (Image via DramaAlert/X)

History of MrBeast's Feastables chocolate bar explored

MrBeast started his chocolate brand in 2022 (Image via feastables.com)

The Feastables brand was started by MrBeast in January 2022. It saw immediate demand after being launched and was quickly sold out in retail stores. The demand was seemingly to the point where MrBeast had to personally visit stores to help in the restocking process. He even stated plans to purchase new factories to increase its production.

It has since undergone significant development, and even recently started its official sales in Australia in collaboration with a retail chain, Woolworths. Further, MrBeast has also announced a white chocolate version of Feastables bars, which will be hitting the shelves soon.

MrBeast may be launching his beverage brand as well as a mobile game, as per documents recently leaked as part of the ongoing trial between the YouTuber and his MrBeast Burger partner, Virtual Dining Concepts. Although no official announcement has yet been made, the documents state the date for their release to be in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback