"How do you expect to be Virat Kohli, Babar Azam?" — IShowSpeed reacts to Pakistan's loss against USA in T20 World Cup 2024

Twitch star Darren "IShowSpeed" reacted to the recent loss suffered by Pakistan's national cricket team against the USA in 2024's iteration of the T20 World Cup. The Twitch streamer compared the Indian cricket team's captain, Virat Kohli, to the captain of the Pakistani team, Babar Azam. Darren is known to be an outspoken Kohli fan, and he even talked to football legend Ronaldo Nazario about the cricketer during his visit to Brazil.

Stating that Babar Azam was "in the dirt" after the loss, IShowSpeed said:

"How do you expect to be Virat Kohli, Babar Azam? Bro is in the dirt. Bro is in the dirt, chat. He is in the dirt.... Say goodbye! Say goodbye! I don't wanna hear nobody anymore."

IShowSpeed compares Babar Azam to Virat Kohli after Pakistan's loss to USA in the T20 World Cup 2024

Twenty20, known more commonly as T20, is a shortened form of cricket. It involves only one innings for each team, with only twenty overs being played. This translates to each team getting to play 120 balls, within which they have to score the maximum number of runs.

In the match between USA and Pakistan, Babar managed to score 44 runs through 43 balls, which amounted to 159 runs in 20 overs for his team. Further, they lost seven wickets throughout their innings.

With a target of 160, the American team reached 159 runs within 20 overs, with the team's captain, Monank Patel, scoring a half-century (50 runs) off 38 balls. With a tied score, the game entered a "Super Over," which allows each team to face six balls and try to score more runs than their opponent. This phase determines the winner.

The Super Over ended with USA scoring 18 runs and Pakistan being able to reach only 13, effectively causing the former to be declared the winner. Reacting to this loss and to Babar Azam's performance, Darren said:

"No way! Babar Azam is in the dirt! He's in the dirt! You can't even win against USA!"

IShowSpeed is also a huge football fan, often going to stadiums to view major matches take place in person. He even watched the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London, along with the South Korean date Amy Flamy.

Recently, he revealed that he has "a house" in Germany and would be moving to the country for an entire month to watch the matches in the UEFA Euro 2024 taking place on 14 June and 14 July.