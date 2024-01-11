[Watch] Football legend Ronaldo Nazario recognizes Virat Kohli after seeing photo from YouTuber IShowSpeed 

Star batter Virat Kohli's popularity knows no bounds as Iconic Brazil football legend Ronaldo Nazario recognized the champion cricketer after seeing his photo.

Famous American YouTuber IShowSpeed met Ronaldo during his tour across Brazil and asked the football great if he knew Kohli.

Initially, Ronaldo quizzed, "Who?" when Speed asked, "Do You know Virat Kohli?". However, Speed then showed a photo of the Indian superstar and mentioned, "He's the best, better than Babar Azam", to which Ronaldo nodded in agreement that he knew Kohli.

Being a massive fan of Kohli, IShowSpeed was super excited and expressed his joy to fans.

Here is a video of the entire intreraction between IShowSpeed and Ronaldo:

Ronaldo was a two-time FIFA World Cup winner and the 1998 World Cup Golden Ball recipient.

Meanwhile, Kohli is considered the best batter of his generation and among the most accomplished of all time. Recently, the 35-year-old completed 13,000 ODI runs, the fastest to do so, and the first batter to score 50 ODI centuries, both marks overtaking Sachin Tendulkar.

With 80 international centuries, Kohli is behind only Sachin's mark of 100 tons and was the Player of the Tournament in the recent ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli opts out of opening T20I against Afghanistan

Kohli's return to T20Is has to wait longer.

Virat Kohli's return to T20Is extends as the star batter opted out of the series opener against Afghanistan in Mohali, citing personal reasons.

Kohli has not played in the shortest format for India since the dismal semi-final defeat in the 2022 T20 World Cup. After much speculation, Kohli made himself available for T20Is and was instantly selected with teammate Rohit Sharma for the Afghanistan series.

Team India will play three T20Is against the Afghans in their final international assignment before the World Cup in the West Indies and U.S.A. in June. The Men in Blue will be without Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, both captained India in Rohit's T20I absence over the past 14 months.

Kohli's selection indicates that the legendary cricketer will be part of India's plans for the T20 World Cup, a tournament he has relished in years gone by. The 35-year-old is the all-time leading run-scorer of the competition and was the Player of the Tournament in 2014 and 2016.

India has never lost a T20I game to Afghanistan, winning all four of their completed matches, with the upcoming series the first-ever bilateral T20I series between the Asian sides in history.

