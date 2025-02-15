How many points did Kai Cenat have at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game?

Twitch star Kai Cenat recently participated in the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity game. The match showcased Team Bondm, led by MLB player Barry Bonds and rapper 2 Chainz, going up against Team Rice, which was led by NFL star Jerry Rice and internet personality Khaby Lame.

The match is part of the overall event of NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 and was held at the Chase Center, home of the NBA's Golden State Warriors. While Team Rice included comedian Druski and NFL star Terrell Owens, Team Bonds featured actor Rome Flynn and Danny Ramirez, alongside musician Noah Kahan.

Kai Cenat belonged to Team Bond and only managed to score four points in the game. While Kai managed to score more than four other players within his team, Rome Flynn managed to score the highest, becoming the MVP with 22 points under his belt.

Who won the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game featuring Kai Cenat and Druski?

The star-studded basketball match, held on Friday, February 14, 2025, saw Team Rice put up a strong fight against Team Bonds. However, the latter managed to prevail, with a score of 66 points over Team Rice's 55 points. Apart from Kai Cenat, Druski also scored only four points, grabbing one rebound.

Apart from MVP Rome Flynn, LA Sparks star Rickea Jackson, NFL legend Terrell Owens, and Olympic silver medalist Shelby McEwen also showcased impressive plays during the event.

Hilariously, Druski had made a post on his Instagram Story, specifically calling out Kai Cenat before the match. When asked to say something "nice" about Kai Cenant, the comedian jokingly cussed out the streamer. Druski had also predicted that he would give a 23-point performance during the match-up, while seemingly claiming that he would get the points without scoring any assists.

