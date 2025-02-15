The 2025 NBA All-Star festivities began on Friday, with the Celebrity Game tipping things off. Streamer Kai Cenat and comedian Druski led this year's teams, Team Bonds and 2 Chainz and Team Rice and Lame, respectively. Cenat's team included prominent names like former NBA All-Star Baron Davis and LA Sparks star Rickea Jackson. Meanwhile, Druski's roster boasted former champion Matt Barnes, reigning WNBA champ Kayla Thornton and NFL legend Terrell Owens.
Here are the full rosters:
Team Bonds and 2 Chainz
- Kai Cenat, streamer
- Noah Kahan, musician
- Pablo Schreiber, actor
- Masai Russell, Olympic gold medalist
- Dylan Wang, actor
- Baron Davis, former NBA star
- Rickea Jackson, LA Sparks star
- Danny Ramirez, actor
- Mickey Guyton, musician
- Tucker Halpern, musician
- Rome Flynn, actor
Team Rice and Lame
- Druski, comedian
- Shaboozey, musician
- Chris Brickley, basketball trainer
- Walker Hayes, musician
- Oliver Stark, actor
- Matt Barnes, NBA champion
- Kayla Thornton, WNBA champion
- Shelby McEwen, Olympic silver medalist
- Bayley, WWE star
- AP Dhillon, musician
- Terrell Owens, Hall of Fame WR
MLB legend Barry Bonds and rapper 2 Chainz coached Team Bondz and 2 Chainz, while 49ers legend Jerry Rice and social media personality Khabi Lame coached Team Rice and Lame.
2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Box Score for Team Bonds vs Team Rice
The game began with both teams struggling heavily to score. Team Bonds got away with an 8-2 lead before Allisha Gray scored one for Team Rice, heading into the first timeout with four minutes left in the first quarter. A coin-flip win allowed Team Bonds an extra defender for the rest of the frame. Nuggets' mascot, Rocky The Mountain Lion, was on the court for the Kai Cenat and Co.
Team Bonds also activated the crunch time buzzer, and their points doubled for the last two minutes of the opening quarter. That allowed them to tie the game 10-10 after trailing by a then-game-high six points.
The second quarter began with a bang as Team Rice hit one shot from the Ruffles' four-point range. With the crunch time shot active, both teams hit massive shots to get double points for a limited time.
Indian pop star AP Dhillon was the star of the second quarter as he dropped eight points for Team Rice, giving them a 20-16 lead, entering the timeout. The game looked much better throughout the frame as the players settled down and found a groove.
Rome Flynn matched AP Dhillon toe-to-toe in that frame, scoring from all over the floor. His 11 points gave Team Rice a 31-25 lead heading into halftime.
The third quarter saw both teams make changes, with AP Dhillon starting for Team Rice and Rome Flynn taking to the floor for Team Bonds. The 2025 Celebrity Game also had its first dunk of the night from Olympic Silver Medalist Shelby McEwen. He went all the way to the rack to finish with a one-handed jam for Team Rice.
Meanwhile, Baron Davis had his first highlight with a deep four-point shot. Team Bonds retained a 39-32 lead into the first timeout of the quarter. The frame ended with Team Bonds grabbing a 47-35 lead.
Shelby McEwen and Rome Flynn continued to dominate the fourth quarter for their respective teams. McEwen also had a windmill dunk in that frame. However, Flynn's crafty scoring didn't allow Team Rice to get back in the game. Team Bond eventually won the game 66-55.
Here's the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game's Box Score:
