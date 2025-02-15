The 2025 NBA All-Star festivities began on Friday, with the Celebrity Game tipping things off. Streamer Kai Cenat and comedian Druski led this year's teams, Team Bonds and 2 Chainz and Team Rice and Lame, respectively. Cenat's team included prominent names like former NBA All-Star Baron Davis and LA Sparks star Rickea Jackson. Meanwhile, Druski's roster boasted former champion Matt Barnes, reigning WNBA champ Kayla Thornton and NFL legend Terrell Owens.

Ad

Here are the full rosters:

Team Bonds and 2 Chainz

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kai Cenat, streamer

Noah Kahan, musician

Pablo Schreiber, actor

Masai Russell, Olympic gold medalist

Dylan Wang, actor

Baron Davis, former NBA star

Rickea Jackson, LA Sparks star

Danny Ramirez, actor

Mickey Guyton, musician

Tucker Halpern, musician

Rome Flynn, actor

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Team Rice and Lame

Druski, comedian

Shaboozey, musician

Chris Brickley, basketball trainer

Walker Hayes, musician

Oliver Stark, actor

Matt Barnes, NBA champion

Kayla Thornton, WNBA champion

Shelby McEwen, Olympic silver medalist

Bayley, WWE star

AP Dhillon, musician

Terrell Owens, Hall of Fame WR

Ad

Trending

MLB legend Barry Bonds and rapper 2 Chainz coached Team Bondz and 2 Chainz, while 49ers legend Jerry Rice and social media personality Khabi Lame coached Team Rice and Lame.

2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Box Score for Team Bonds vs Team Rice

The game began with both teams struggling heavily to score. Team Bonds got away with an 8-2 lead before Allisha Gray scored one for Team Rice, heading into the first timeout with four minutes left in the first quarter. A coin-flip win allowed Team Bonds an extra defender for the rest of the frame. Nuggets' mascot, Rocky The Mountain Lion, was on the court for the Kai Cenat and Co.

Ad

Team Bonds also activated the crunch time buzzer, and their points doubled for the last two minutes of the opening quarter. That allowed them to tie the game 10-10 after trailing by a then-game-high six points.

The second quarter began with a bang as Team Rice hit one shot from the Ruffles' four-point range. With the crunch time shot active, both teams hit massive shots to get double points for a limited time.

Ad

Indian pop star AP Dhillon was the star of the second quarter as he dropped eight points for Team Rice, giving them a 20-16 lead, entering the timeout. The game looked much better throughout the frame as the players settled down and found a groove.

Rome Flynn matched AP Dhillon toe-to-toe in that frame, scoring from all over the floor. His 11 points gave Team Rice a 31-25 lead heading into halftime.

Ad

The third quarter saw both teams make changes, with AP Dhillon starting for Team Rice and Rome Flynn taking to the floor for Team Bonds. The 2025 Celebrity Game also had its first dunk of the night from Olympic Silver Medalist Shelby McEwen. He went all the way to the rack to finish with a one-handed jam for Team Rice.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Baron Davis had his first highlight with a deep four-point shot. Team Bonds retained a 39-32 lead into the first timeout of the quarter. The frame ended with Team Bonds grabbing a 47-35 lead.

Shelby McEwen and Rome Flynn continued to dominate the fourth quarter for their respective teams. McEwen also had a windmill dunk in that frame. However, Flynn's crafty scoring didn't allow Team Rice to get back in the game. Team Bond eventually won the game 66-55.

Ad

Here's the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game's Box Score:



1 2 3 4 Final Team Bonds 10 21 16 19 66 Team Rice 10 15 9 20 55

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback