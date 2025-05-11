How old is Ninja? Streamer insinuates he is too old to play Build mode in Fortnite after viewer calls him a "bot"

Twitch streamer and Fortnite content creator Tyler "Ninja" recently stated that he felt he was too old to be playing the Build mode in Fortnite after he was called a "bot" by a viewer for playing the Zero Build game mode during his live broadcast. To those unaware, the Zero Build mode in Fortnite removes the game's iconic building mechanic, with the focus being on strategy and shooting skills.

Ad

Reminding his fans that he is nearing his forties, with him currently being 33 years old, Ninja responded to the remarks made by the viewer:

"Oh, imagine being subbed to the channel, your first message, I don't know how he got gifted a sub, but he said, 'Why are you playing zero build, you bot.'... Thirty-three-year-old man, married, seven years. Did you just hear that? I'm almost halfway to forty years old, and you're asking me why I'm not playing build mode. You know how stupid that sounds?"

Ad

Trending

"Really reflect on what you're asking": Ninja calls out viewer after latter calls the streamer a "bot" for playing Zero Build mode on Fortnite

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Zero Build mode in Fortnite was introduced on March 29, 2022, as a permanent mode allowing players to experience the third-person shooter without its building mechanic. The building mechanic typically allows players to create structures in-game through harvested materials, which can be used for cover or strategic combat.

Despite being a well-known aspect of the original game, the building mechanic is known for adding a layer of complexity and competitiveness to the game. Even the former Fortnite pro seems to have a harder time keeping up with the building mechanic, as seemingly insinuated by him during his broadcast.

Ad

Calling out the viewer, who was a subscriber, for calling him a "bot" for playing Fortnite's Zero Build mode, Ninja said:

"I need you to look directly in the mirror, and think about that question the next time you open your mouth and/or type something in somebody's chat. Right? Really, really reflect on what you're asking. Okay? You want me to go and sweat there, and play against a bunch of fifteen year olds?... What's wrong with you?"

Ad

In other news, former CS:GO professional player Michael "Shroud" issued a statement in response to the recent news of the delay in the release of GTA 6, which has now been pushed back to May 26, 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More