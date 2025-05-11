Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 11, 2025) all but confirms the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Dune, and more

According to the latest Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 11, 2025), Obi-Wan Kenobi, Dune, and an array of other popular cosmetics are set to return. These cosmetics have been out of rotation for a while, so it comes as no surprise that players are excited to get their hands on them.

Ad

Based on the leaks and information by legacy leaker and data miner @ShiinaBR, an array of old and possibly new skins could be making their way to the game. Given the solid track record of leaks and data mined, players could be in for a treat if these items are added to the Item Shop.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 11, 2025) by @ShiinaBR. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a pinch of salt.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 11, 2025): Obi-Wan Kenobi, Dune, and more to potentially return

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 11, 2025) by @ShiinaBR, an array of popular bundles and cosmetics sets could be making their way to the Item Shop on May 11, 2025.

Here is the list of items that could be coming based on the latest Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 11, 2025):

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Dune set

Victory Vibes Refresh Emotes

W1ndz's Locker Bundle

Get Your Kicks Tab Refresh

Aside from the cosmetics listed above, players can expect an array of recurring and new cosmetics based on the main theme of Star Wars in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, Galactic Battle. The arrival of Obi-Wan fits perfectly with the ongoing season and allows players to get their hands on one of the Jedi legends from the franchise.

Ad

Additional leaks and mined data also hint that other famous characters from the franchise could make their way to the shop. Currently, players can obtain three Star Wars Icons from the Chapter 6 Season 3 Battle Pass, allowing them to show their love for the Force and choose their alignment in style.

Despite not being a part of the Star Wars universe, characters from franchises like Dune fit into the sci-fi and hero themes, making them a welcome addition. Additionally, the new Emotes and locker bundle will offer players a wide assortment of items.

Ad

However, it is worth noting that Epic Games has yet to make a statement about the Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 11, 2025), and players will have to wait for the Item Shop reset to see if these popular items make their way to the game.

Also read: How to find the secret cave in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More