How does RockyNoHands' mouth controller work? Quadriplegic Twitch streamer beats Elden Ring DLC boss Golden Hippopotamus

Rocky "RockyNoHands" is a specially-abled Twitch creator known for playing a variety of games such as Apex Legends, Elden Ring, and Call of Duty: Warzone despite being quadriplegic. In his recent stream on Twitch, which took place on June 29, 2024, the creator managed to beat the Golden Hippopotamus boss of the Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree.

Rocky utilizes a special controller for the task, which involves blowing or sucking into certain tubes as well as controlling an analog in different combinations to do different moves in-game. He finished the base Elden Ring game similarly in 2022.

Quadriplegic Twitch streamerRockyNoHands defeats Elden Ring DLC boss without armor, magic, or summons

RockyNoHands has been garnering praise for his achievements in his recent playthroughs of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. The creator uses a device called the QuadStick, made specifically for quadriplegic people. This device has an analog stick along with a mouthpiece consisting of three holes. Beneath the mouthpiece rests a lip trigger. Further, there is also a tube on the side which the user can blow into or suck to trigger different in-game movements.

The lip trigger is operated through the user's chin, while the analog is moved through one's mouth. The three holes in the mouthpiece can be sucked or blown into in different combinations simultaneously. The entire set-up is connected to a printed circuit board, which can be connected to a PC using a simple USB cable.

To set up combinations of moves, one can open a spreadsheet to configure the different combinations they can do with the Quadstick, along with its corresponding in-game action. These "actions" can then be assigned to different inputs such as the PS5 or Xbox controller and even the keyboard and mouse. Thus, this device makes it possible for Rocky to not only participate but excel at first-person shooters.

Rocky has achieved various feats through the use of this hardware, including winning two Guinness World records for achieving the most kills in a match and overall wins in Fortnite by using only his mouth. He is also the first quadriplegic player to be signed by an esports organization, representing Luminosity Gaming as a content creator from 2022 to 2024.

The Elden Ring DLC has gained massive popularity among streamers ever since its release, with big creators such as Kai Cenat and Ludwig doing live playthroughs with special restrictions such as no summons, magic, help, or maidens.

However, not every streamer is a fan, with Félix "xQc" criticizing game reviewers who were praising the game. Further, he stated that the DLC was "not a 10 out of 10".

