"Huge component of this failure": Asmongold blames Tyler1 for dying during an OnlyFangs raid in Hardcore World of Warcraft

Twitch streamer and World of Warcraft veteran Zack "Asmongold" has accused fellow streamer and OnlyFangs guild master Tyler1 of being the reason for a failed dungeon raid, which supposedly led to the deaths of the guild master and his team members' in-game characters.

Talking about the matter during his Twitch broadcast on his second channel, zackrawrr, Asmongold stated:

"I'm going to say something, people might not like it, but a huge component of this failure was because of Tyler1."

Asmongold blames Tyler1's "positioning" after latter dies during a raid in OnlyFangs Hardcore World of Warcraft guild

OnlyFangs is a streamer-exclusive Hardcore World of Warcraft guild. Due to the Hardcore aspect of the guild, each time an individual's in-game character dies, they lose all their items and levels immediately and indefinitely. This can result in the loss of weeks' worth of grinding required to get to the level their characters were before they were killed.

OnlyFangs had recently made headlines after prominent Twitch streamer Jason "Pirate Software" became involved in a controversy for alleged "reaching" behavior during a raid, which eventually led to the death of two individuals' characters.

During his broadcast covering Tyler1's death in OnlyFangs, Asmongold criticized the latter's position and decision-making during the raid. He claimed that these two factors contributed to the in-game deaths of other players as well:

"His positioning for the boss made it to where it was harder for the people with the bomb to get away from the group, and him making the call to stay and kill the boss that late was indecisive and it caused people to get killed."

Asmongold is known to often partake in commentary on topics from around the internet. However, the streamer recently became involved in a feud with fellow content creator Pokelawls after the latter labeled him, along with other content creators, as "terrible people." Asmongold reverted during a Twitch broadcast by calling Pokelawls a "little insecure b**ch."

