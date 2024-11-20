"I asked him about every single allegation" - YouTuber MorePegasus claims MrBeast canceled their interview "last minute"

YouTuber MorePegasus has accused Jimmy "MrBeast" of canceling an interview about his recent controversies in the "last minute." On November 19, 2024, MorePegasus shared a post on the YouTube Community tab, claiming to have connected with the internet star "behind the scenes."

MorePegasus stated that he had a "real and genuine" conversation with MrBeast, adding that the content creator "admitted he did a lot wrong." However, according to MorePegasus, the Kansas native expressed his desire to "clarify a lot of misinformation and lies" about him:

"So I talked to ‪@MrBeast‬ behind the scenes in a couple of calls. We had a real, genuine conversation about everything. Jimmy admits he did a lot wrong, but also wants to clarify a lot of the misinformation/ lies about him as well. We had a call off the record (we agreed not to record), where he had a few responses that cleared up some confusion and helped his case, partly."

MorePegasus then said he had scheduled "an actual interview" that would have been posted on his YouTube channel, during which he planned to question MrBeast about "every single allegation" against him.

While claiming that MrBeast "seemed excited" about the interview, MorePegasus accused the 26-year-old of canceling the interview in the "last second":

"We then set up an actual interview to post on the channel today, and I asked him about every single allegation (I prepared questions for the last two days). He seemed excited about finally getting his perspective out there but literally last minute before the recorded interview his 'team' canceled and said they wanted to do an in-person interview rather than an online one."

MorePegasus also claimed that the most subscribed YouTuber apologized to him for "wasting his time":

"I don't live in America so we can't do that - I, personally don't think it makes a difference at all and you guys wouldn't really mind an online interview, we just want him to respond. He then apologized to me for 'wasting my time,' but yeah, that's what happened the past few days."

MorePegasus' YouTube Community post, dated November 19, 2024 (Image via youtube.com/@moresus/community)

YouTuber MorePegasus claims netizens can expect a "fair interview with hard-hitting questions" if MrBeast "changes his mind"

In the same YouTube Community post, MorePegasus stated that he was still interested in interviewing MrBeast in case he "changes his mind." Assuring netizens that he would host a "fair interview with hard-hitting questions," the content creator wrote:

"Anyways, if he changes his mind, I'm still down - u can expect a fair interview with hard-hitting questions, I keep it real and do not bend for 'bigger' YouTubers - it means nothing to me. I still think it's best to do it on this channel specifically, and he'd convince the most people here, as it's been (at) the forefront of the drama. But it's his decision in the end."

In other news, a former MrBeast employee has allegedly sued the YouTuber for unpaid wages, overtime, compensatory damages, liquidated damages, and violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

