"I bet your dad is real proud of you" - Pokimane reveals how a popular male streamer "berated" her over an Instagram picture

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" has revealed that an unnamed popular male streamer "berated" her after she posted a picture on Instagram. During the final episode of her podcast, don't tell anyone with pokimane, the Moroccan-Canadian personality discussed an incident from 2022 in which she posted a picture of herself on the Meta-owned social media platform wearing a bright pink suit.

Imane said:

"One time, I posted this photo... it was a photo of me in this bright pink suit, which if you know me, I love a suit... businesswoman. And it was kind of low-cut. So, you know, the girls were out a little bit. What's the problem? They just came to say hi. What's the problem?"

Pokimane then accused a "big male streamer" of being mean to her. She described the messages he sent her, saying:

"So I posted this photo and tell me why literally another big male streamer messages me and just goes kookie beans. Like, he starts being so mean! He's like, 'I know you just posted that for attention. Like, I bet your dad is real proud of you. Huh?' And I'm like, 'I mean, no actually, my dad is really proud of me. What? What is this about?'"

The OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder continued:

"And he just berated me in my Discord DMs, which I found to be so odd!"

Timestamp: 21:25

"I actually think a lot of you guys can guess who" - Pokimane discusses how a popular male streamer "berated" her

Pokimane continued the discussion, claiming that the popular male streamer who "berated" her over an Instagram picture used to post "shirtless photos" online. Expressing her "confusion" at the situation, the Twitch star remarked:

"This is the same guy who's posted shirtless photos... it was so confusing! I'm like, 'Why is it okay for dudes to post shirtless photos? But as soon as I have a little bit of cleavage, you should burn me at the stake.' What's going on here?"

Imane then explained why she decided not to name the streamer, saying:

"I always low-key wanted to out him, but at the time, I just didn't want the smoke. I had enough smoke all the freaking time. And now, his career kind of (Pokimane implies that the male streamer's career spiraled downward)... it's going down a little bit. So I think he would only profit from me saying his name, so I can't still say his name."

The 28-year-old went on to say that fans can "guess" who the unnamed male content creator was:

"But I actually think a lot of you guys can guess who."

Pokimane is a Twitch veteran who joined the Amazon-owned platform in June 2013. The Los Angeles-based personality is an avid gamer, having spent thousands of hours broadcasting League of Legends, Valorant, Fortnite, and Among Us.