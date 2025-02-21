"I did it before it was cool": xQc responds to accusations of copying Kai Cenat after Will Smith collaboration

On February 19, 2025, Felix "xQc" sat down with Hollywood actor, Will Smith, who showed up unannounced to the streamer's chatbox. Soon after, Felix was met with some criticism from users on X, like @ShakeDrizzle (who happens to be an editor for Ludwig Ahgren). The latter claimed that Felix is trying to emulate his fellow Twitch star Kai Cenat when it comes to having celebrities appear on stream.

Ad

Essentially, @ShakeDrizzle felt that watching xQc interact with Smith was tough:

"xQc trying to do the Kai Cenat thing with celebrities is so hard to watch LMAO."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In reaction, the streamer sarcastically encouraged Ludwig's editor, claiming that the latter posted his thoughts just to "farm" interactions. He then went on to stand up for himself, stating that he was one of the first to ever dabble in celebrity stream interactions:

"The celebrity bit chat, I did before it was cool. Don't act like I'm new to his bit, I've been doing that before some of these guys even made their Twitch channel."

Ad

"Yo Wiz": xQc's chat reminds the streamer of a classic celebrity interaction

Felix and his chat share quite a few inside jokes. In this instance, while discussing celebrity appearances on the xQc channel, members in the chatbox started spamming "YO WIZ" as a reference to the streamer's 2020 interaction with rapper Wiz Khalifa over a game of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Ad

For context: during the 2020 collaboration, the streamer posed a question to Wiz, asking him if smoking weed has a saturation point in terms of how intoxicated an individual can get. In response, xQc was met with complete silence, and the chatbox was flooded with emotes of the "Talking To Brick Wall" meme poking fun at his situation.

Ad

Regardless of how embarrassing that moment may have been for him, xQc seems to embrace it now. When it was brought up after his interview with Will Smith, he happily recollected the incident:

"Chat, this is classic, classic, when I did the 'Yo Wiz' thing chat, most of the streamers or people that you watch, didn't even have a Twitch channel made... they were still in high school."

Ad

This isn't the only time Felix's interaction with an A-lister went viral. In 2023, the streamer's collaboration with singer Madison Beer had millions of views in clips, and over 70,000 viewers tuned in during the live broadcast.

In other news, xQc responded to Pokimane's remarks about female streamers not reaching the same level of popularity as Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed, suggesting that the predominantly male audience prefers a different style of content.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback