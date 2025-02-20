Will Smith confirms sequel to one of his legendary movies on xQc's stream

Streamer Felix "xQc" recently hosted a surprise guest on a February 19 broadcast: Hollywood actor Will Smith. Smith's unexpected appearance delighted viewers, especially when he revealed that his children are fans of Felix. The actor's brief appearance was jam-packed, from jokes to reviewing ban appeals to gifting community subscriptions, and more, including some exclusive announcements.

During the stream, Smith shared exciting news about his upcoming projects. He confirmed sequels for two of his popular films: I Am Legend 2 featuring Michael B. Jordan, and a follow-up to Hancock with hopes of casting Zendaya in a leading role.

xQc noticed viewers in his chatbox mentioned I Am Legend 2, and decided to ask Will about it. In response, Felix was met with an enthusiastic confirmation:

"That's a real thing! ('Wait, really?!', said xQc) Yeah, so me and Michael B Jordan, we sat down for about a week... just went through character stuff... Akiva Goldsman is the writer, so he's puttin' it together."

For context, the original I Am Legend, is often regarded as one of Will Smith's notable films, with the consensus stating that it "succeeds largely on the strength of Will Smith's mesmerizing performance".

Will Smith praises Michael B Jordan during a collaboration stream with xQc

In the beginning, xQc introduced Will Smith to his chat, and soon after, gave him a brief rundown of how a Twitch stream typically works, considering this is the actor's first official stream on the platform.

Gradually, the two discussed movies and TV, and the topic of I Am Legend was brought up. Since Michael B Jordan would be playing a pivotal role in I Am Legend 2, Smith explained to xQc why having an actor of Jordan's caliber on board is a great asset to the project:

"I love to work with that dude, he really gets it, I work with a lot of young actors and young performers, and its like, there's a difference between actors and movie stars."

He then went on to explain the difference, expressing that Jordan takes a more holistic approach to his craft as a "movie star", understanding the process of a film thoroughly:

"A great actor can come in and do their great part and give a spectacular performance. A movie star understands the whole machine and knows how to present themselves, all the way from the concept of an idea, to the delivery on a red carpet."

