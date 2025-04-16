"I'd love to personally make it up to you": MrBeast responds to backlash after fans complain about Las Vegas MrBeast Experience

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" recently responded to disappointed fans after the MrBeast Experience at the Resorts World Las Vegas, which took place between April 13, 2025, and April 15, 2025. The event, which cost the attendees approximately $1,000, included a three-day stay at the hotel and promised the guests engaging activities and a special merchandise bag for fans of the YouTuber.

However, to the dismay of fans present there, the advertised activities, mini-games, and meet-and-greets never took place, causing many to take to X to express their dissatisfaction with the entire ordeal. One fan wrote in their X post:

"@MrBeast yoooooo Mr beast I’m at resorts world doing your experience and it’s been 24 hrs and nothing…. Where’s the experience??Is there gonna be any activity’s or anything? Waiting in room lol. #mrbeast #resortsWorld #mrbeastexperince"

In response, MrBeast made a post on X stating that he would like to make it up to the fans who were left unhappy with the way matters turned out at the event, with him inviting them to a tour of his actual studio:

"Hey! This definitely isn't the experience we hoped they'd deliver. My team's already on it—I'd love to personally make it up to you and anyone else by inviting everybody affected to tour my actual studio! Can't wait to meet you all and my team is reaching out to everyone :D"

"Feel free to dm me": MrBeast responds to fans after many express disappointment with YouTuber's latest Las Vegas event

Many of the fans who were staying at the Resorts World Las Vegas for the duration of the MrBeast event reportedly spoke to the CEO of the resort, asking for refunds for the three-day experience. Many of the guests had reportedly been told to wait in their rooms for a surprise gift by the check-in desk.

Many guests ended up waiting over 24 hours in their rooms, waiting for the mystery package. The package ended up being a box of Feastables chocolates. Eventually, the guests were given a merchandise box reportedly featuring a children's shirt, an extra small shirt, a hat, and a medium shirt.

Some even reportedly shared that they were willing to file a lawsuit against the hotel to obtain a refund. Despite this, MrBeast promised his fans on X to contact him if needed, amidst his reaching out to the affected individuals:

"No problem, feel free to dm me if you need anything"

MrBeast recently also responded to allegations that he makes videos related to his charitable ventures to attain more views. The YouTuber shared that two of his worst-performing videos of all time were his videos depicting his charitable ventures. This comes after his recent video uploaded on the Beast Philanthropy channel titled Rescuing Child Slaves in Africa.

