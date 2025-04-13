"My 2 worst performing videos": MrBeast responds to people who think he does charity videos for views

Popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, responded to criticism of his charity videos in a post on X dated April 13, 2025. Donaldson countered the argument that he helps people in YouTube videos for views and claimed that two of his worst performing videos this year fall into that category.
For those out of the loop, MrBeast has received a lot of backlash for uploading videos on YouTube where he helps people. Earlier this month he uploaded a video on the Beast Philanthropy channel titled Rescuing Child Slaves in Africa and got accused of "virtue signally for profit."
On April 13, the famous content creator shared a screenshot of his "Top Recent videos" on X and noted that among his last ten, I Helped 2,000 People Walk Again and Watch This Video To Feed 1 Person In Need were his worst in terms of views in the first 22 and a half hours of being uploaded, garnering 24.3 and 21.3 million views.
In comparison, his video titled Beat Ronaldo, Win $1,000,000 got 49 million views in the same duration. MrBeast claimed he would get way more views if he didn't upload videos where he helps people and wrote:
"My 2 worst preforming videos this year are the ones where I help people. Just thought I’d share this because some people think I just do it for views but I would get way more views if I didn’t help thousands of people walk and give away a million meals."
"I believe using my platform to inspire people to do good is important": MrBeast says he will still keep making charity videos despite bad views
With 385 million subscribers on YouTube, MrBeast is the undoubted champion of the video-sharing platform. Over the years, he has perfected the formula for making viral videos, but that hasn't stopped him from charitable works. Recently, he unveiled policies for his chocolate company Feastables that he feels will help get rid of child labor and exploitation in the cocoa farms in West Africa.
He has also discussed at length how much negative attention he gets every time he uploads videos where he helps people, noting how social media supposedly compared him to Hitler for his philanthropic efforts.
By sharing viewership stats, MrBeast has now claimed that charity videos don't bring as many views as his other content. The YouTuber announced that while he gets hate for them, he will continue making those videos and wrote:
"People would also hate me less lol. Doesn’t matter though, I’m gonna keep doing it because I’m the most subscribed YouTube channel in the world and I believe using my platform to inspire people to do good is important (and I also like making these videos)."
In related news, MrBeast recently dropped a bombshell while talking about his net worth.