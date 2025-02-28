"I expect a percentage of the money that this made": Asmongold reacts to a viral X post mocking his "research"

Popular Just Chatting streamer Zack "Asmongold" has reacted to a viral social media post that mocked him. For context, on February 26, 2025, X user @mrGemzar posted a meme depicting Asmongold "doing research on stream." On one side of the post, the content creator stated that it is "very important to do your own research and think for yourself." On the other side, the streamer sought confirmation from his live audience regarding someone saying something "outrageous."

The meme featured Asmongold saying the following:

"Holy s**t, the man on my screen said something outrageous. Chat... is that true...? Oh... Klansman88 in chat said it's true... that's crazy chat."

This X post has since received over 1.4 million views and more than 111,000 likes.

X user @mrGemzar's meme about the streamer that went viral on X (Image via @mrGemzar/X)

During a livestream on February 27, 2025, the former One True King (OTK) member stumbled upon the meme while responding to posts on his official subreddit.

While claiming that a post about him goes viral "every day" on Elon Musk's platform, Asmongold joked that he should receive a portion of the revenue generated by X user @mrGemzar's meme:

"Every day, there is a viral post about me. And, by the way, this person follows me. Are you kidding me? Are you f**king kidding me? I expect a percentage of the money that this made. This is outrageous!"

The Texan later speculated on what must have led to the netizen making the meme:

"I feel like this has got to be, maybe, people don't get sarcasm. It's when I ask, like, you know when there's a plane crash, 'Guys, is this DEI?' And some guy in the chat is like, 'Yeah, it's DEI.' I'm like, 'Guys, I think it's DEI! Everybody in the chat is saying it's DEI. Wait a minute, there's a woman pilot? Oh, jeez! Oh, wow!' If people can't understand that, I don't know what to say. I love making jokes like that."

Asmongold wonders whether the X user "botted" the amount of likes on their viral X post

After sharing his thoughts on the meme mentioned above, Asmongold looked through the comments and noticed that people appeared to disagree with what X user @mrGemzar posted.

Wondering if they "botted" the number of likes on their post, the Twitch streamer said:

"...Weird, it's interesting, it looks like all of these people are disagreeing with this. Did this person bot their likes? Because, like usually, if you have all of these comments, did they bot the likes? I don't know, man. Maybe? I don't know what to say. Maybe not? I don't know, guys."

In other news, Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" recently claimed that Asmongold's political commentary is "extremely popular."

