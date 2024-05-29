"I can't feel my upper body" - xQc struggles and ends up in pain after doing 21 pushups live on stream

Viewers will probably know that Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" isn't at his peak physical self. Felix often spends hours inside his room hosting desktop streams. His latest stream, however, ended up having a rather unusual outro. The French-Canadian decided to showcase his pushup form by doing the exercise live on stream.

Surprisingly, the streamer managed to complete 21 pushups before getting up. However, the aftermath of the sudden exercise wasn't too kind of the streamer's body. After getting back to his chair, he was visibly hurt. The streamer said:

"Okay, I'm done. That was like nothing to me. Ow, I don't feel my arms anymore...Dude, I can't feel my arms actually. Chat, I can't feel my upper body. This is bad."

The streamer did however complete 21 pushups, which was quite impressive given that he rarely works out and isn't the fittest. He said:

"Chat, how many (pushups) were that? Chat, that was like 20, right? Like, 22. Thanks for the gifted sub. Okay, bye. Oof, oof, oof (wincing in pain)."

"Common beginner mistake" - Fans react to xQc's attempts at doing pushups during outro

xQc's outro was quite different from his usual ones. The streamer wrapped up by showing off his push-up form, doing multiple reps. However, this ended up taking a toll on his body.

The clip was later shared by one of his highlights channels on YouTube. Naturally, the video received a flood of troll-worthy comments, as fans were surprised to see him exercising.

Some also offered workout tips. One fan commented, advising him that "flaring" one's arms while doing push-ups can lead to injury. They wrote:

"Elbows flared out like this when doing pushups is wrong and can cause injury. Common beginner mistake."

Fan gives a workout tip to the streamer (Image via YouTube)

Let's look at some other comments on the YouTube video:

Fans react to xQc doing pushups on stream (Image via YouTube)

Despite xQc's typically sedentary lifestyle, he participated in an actual football game last year during the Sidemen Charity Match 2023. What's more surprising is that he played the entire 90 minutes as a goalkeeper for the YouTube All-Stars XI.

It remains to be seen if he will return to the field later this year for the same charity event. The squads, of course, are yet to be announced.

