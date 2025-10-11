  • home icon
"I am fine with this instance of rebroadcast by Charlie Penguin": Reed Timmer says he is not suing MoistCr1TiKaL

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Oct 11, 2025 04:48 GMT
&quot;I am fine with this instance of rebroadcast by Charlie Penguin&quot;: Reed Timmer says he is not suing MoistCr1TiKaL
Reed Timmer says he is not suing MoistCr1TiKaL (Image via @ReedTimmerUSA and @MoistCr1TiKaL/X)

Meteorologist, storm chaser, and YouTuber Reed Timmer has stated that he will not sue Charles "MoistCr1TiKaL." For context, on October 10, 2025, MoistCr1TiKaL said he might get sued after two YouTubers, Reed Timmer and Brad Arnold, alleged that he infringed on their copyrighted content.

In his video, I Might Be Sued, Charles stated that during a 2024 livestream, when Hurricane Milton struck Florida, he showed some footage of Reed Timmer and Brad Arnold's content while checking the weather conditions.

According to MoistCr1TiKaL, he showed 28 seconds of Timmer's on-the-scene hurricane footage, as well as a few minutes of his YouTube video in which the storm chaser showed off his tank.

On October 10, 2025, Reed Timmer addressed the situation on X, stating that MoistCr1TiKaL had been included in his campaign against content theft on social media. He then said that he planned to "remove himself from any content lawsuit" against the streamer, adding that he was "fine with this instance of rebroadcast."

Reed Timmer wrote:

"As part of a campaign against content theft on social media, it has come to my attention that a popular streamer, named Charlie or @MoistCr1TiKaL, was included in the latest wave of stolen content from our hurricane streams last year. I don’t know Charlie or even that this happened. It sounds like he rebroadcast 30 seconds of our live stream for the purpose of letting people know what was happening. I am fine with this instance of rebroadcast by Charlie Penguin, and will remove myself from any content lawsuit against Charlie. Next time just ask for permission and I can clear it."
Reed Timmer says his campaign against content theft on social media is "not from a position of greed," as he retracts his lawsuit against MoistCr1TiKaL

After announcing that he did not intend to pursue legal action against MoistCr1TiKaL, Reed Timmer stated that he is a "life-long breakeven person financially," and that his campaign against content theft on social media does not stem "from a position of greed."

He elaborated:

"I am a life-long breakeven person financially or maybe a little loss, so this is not from a position of greed. Every cent I make goes back into storm chasing, science, Dominators and disaster relief. Thank you for bringing this to my attention"

As of this writing, MoistCr1TiKaL has not responded to Reed Timmer's retraction of the copyright infringement lawsuit.

