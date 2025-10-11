Why might MoistCr1TiKal be sued? Situation explained

Popular YouTuber and streamer Charles "MoistCr1TiKal" has stated that he may be sued after two YouTubers, Reed Timmer and Brad Arnold, alleged that he infringed on their copyright. On October 10, 2025, MoistCr1TiKal uploaded a video titled I Might Be Sued, in which he shared details about the situation.

While claiming to have been "served some hefty paperwork," the Tampa, Florida native stated that a "full-blown lawsuit" had not been served against him. MoistCr1TiKal then said that he contacted the two YouTubers because he believed the language in the paperwork was "very fishy."

He elaborated:

"Now, it's not a full-blown lawsuit or anything at the moment. It is some demands because there are two YouTubers that believe I have stepped on their tootsies and infringed on their copyright. They are Reet Timmer and Brad Arnold. Now, I initially reached out to both of them because the language in this paperwork is very fishy. I'll get into that more in a moment, but I wanted to talk directly with them to see if this is like a scam or something. Like, I wanated to make sure this was like a legitimate thing before I got my lawyers on this. They haven't responded, so I'm guessing this is probably legitimate. Like, this is probably something they are actually trying to go through with."

MoistCr1TiKal explains why he might be sued

At the one-minute-58-second mark of the aforementioned video, MoistCr1TiKal explained why he might be sued by the two YouTubers, Reed Timmer and Brad Arnold. While referencing a livestream he hosted last year, during Hurricane Milton, the 31-year-old said:

"So, last year, during Hurricane Milton, I did a stream in the middle of Hurricane Milton. I'm in Tampa, and Hurricane Milton came through to spread our cheeks. I was streaming during it. While streaming, I would check, like, weather updates or like some streams to see the progress of Milton, and what's going on in the area." (Timestamp - 01:58)

MoistCr1TiKal then stated that he showed digital meteorologist Ryan Hall, Y'all's broadcast, during which the latter "showed a bunch of footage" about Hurricane Milton, which included a clip from Brad Arnold's content:

"One of the streams I pulled up was a Ryan Hall, Y'all stream, where he was showing a bunch of footage of Hurricane Milton, and one of the footage snippets, like, one of the contributors was Brad Arnold. You can see his footage there, as one of the, you know, on the scene, boots on the ground, you know, reporters there. And I had that section there, that footage that included Brad Arnold's work there on my stream for less than 30 seconds. Unless I missed another instance of it somewhere, it was present for less than 30 seconds." (Timestamp - 02:50)

Explaining why Reed Timmer intended to take legal action against him, MoistCr1TiKal said:

"Reed Timmer was on my stream for, I wrote these down because it was a couple of times - 28 seconds the first time, where I showed some of Reed Timmer's, once again, on-the-scene footage. It was 28 seconds to see what was going on, and then once I showed that, Reed Timmer's fans came in my chat, telling me that I should really check out his tank. He built, like, this really cool tank, and they really wanted me to see Reed Timmer's tank. So, I went to his video that showed his tank, and I had that on-screen in total for one minte and 10 seconds. I then skipped towards, like, more of the middle of the video to see the rockets, because everyone wanted me to see, like, the rockets he has on the tank. So, I went there, and that was on-screen for 25 seconds total." (Timestamp - 04:39)

