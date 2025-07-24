"I don't follow no gay person": RaKai responds after netizens discovered his alternate X account containing adult content

Twitch streamer RaKai has spoken up after netizens discovered his alternate account on X, which featured adult-related content. For context, during a livestream on July 23, 2025, Adin Ross was reviewing submissions on his Discord server when his community pointed out that RaKai appeared to own the X account @certified50971, which followed OnlyF*ns content creators.Later that day, RaKai confirmed that the @certified50971 X account was his. He additionally detailed his conversation with fellow Twitch streamer Ray, saying:&quot;I leaked it and been done that day. But, yeah, chat, I was being me on that account. Hell yeah, bro! Every For You was just some fat b**ty b**ches. Oh, Ray called me and said, 'You gay.' I said, 'What the f**k do you mean I'm gay?' He said, 'Oh, you follow a gay n***a on that account.' Chat, word to my dad, word on my life, I don't follow no gay... I don't follow no gay n***a on that account. Chat, no! I do not! Hey chat, listen, that account been leaked, so I don't know. I don't know, like, n***as always been in that account. So, n***a, on god I don't follow no gay n***a.&quot;The 16-year-old also responded to allegations that he badmouthed YouTube streamer Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot;:&quot;Also, Top Tier called me and said, 'N***as saying you dissed IShowSpeed.' I never... chat, I love IShowSpeed. You know what I'm saying? He's one of the greatest streamers in the world. I have never said anything bad about IShowSpeed. I never said anything bad about IShowSpeed! The f**k?&quot;&quot;I had some good a** bookmarks&quot; - RaKai talks about his alternate X account after it went viralDuring the same livestream, RaKai encouraged his audience to look at the bookmarks saved on his alternate X account, claiming that he &quot;had some good a**&quot; things in there.While admitting that netizens had &quot;caught him,&quot; the streamer stated:&quot;But yeah, chat it's mad corn on that motherf**ker, b**ch! I have some good bookmarks! Chat, listen, go on that account right now, y'all can see I have some good a** bookmarks, n***a. Great bookmarks! So, so, so, the f**k are you talking about? And I don't give a f**k, b**ch! You caught me! Yes, you caught me, b**ch! I beat my meat. Yeah, I have a burner account where I beat my meat at. The f**k!&quot;As of this writing, the X account, @certified50971, seems to have been deactivated.RaKai made headlines on July 9, 2025, when a video, in which he asked his cameraman if he &quot;was good,&quot; became a viral meme.