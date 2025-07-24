  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "I don't follow no gay person": RaKai responds after netizens discovered his alternate X account containing adult content

"I don't follow no gay person": RaKai responds after netizens discovered his alternate X account containing adult content

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Jul 24, 2025 05:35 GMT
RaKai confirms @certified50971 X account was his (Image via 2xRaKai/Twitch)

Twitch streamer RaKai has spoken up after netizens discovered his alternate account on X, which featured adult-related content. For context, during a livestream on July 23, 2025, Adin Ross was reviewing submissions on his Discord server when his community pointed out that RaKai appeared to own the X account @certified50971, which followed OnlyF*ns content creators.

Ad

Later that day, RaKai confirmed that the @certified50971 X account was his. He additionally detailed his conversation with fellow Twitch streamer Ray, saying:

"I leaked it and been done that day. But, yeah, chat, I was being me on that account. Hell yeah, bro! Every For You was just some fat b**ty b**ches. Oh, Ray called me and said, 'You gay.' I said, 'What the f**k do you mean I'm gay?' He said, 'Oh, you follow a gay n***a on that account.' Chat, word to my dad, word on my life, I don't follow no gay... I don't follow no gay n***a on that account. Chat, no! I do not! Hey chat, listen, that account been leaked, so I don't know. I don't know, like, n***as always been in that account. So, n***a, on god I don't follow no gay n***a."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 16-year-old also responded to allegations that he badmouthed YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed":

"Also, Top Tier called me and said, 'N***as saying you dissed IShowSpeed.' I never... chat, I love IShowSpeed. You know what I'm saying? He's one of the greatest streamers in the world. I have never said anything bad about IShowSpeed. I never said anything bad about IShowSpeed! The f**k?"
Ad
Ad

"I had some good a** bookmarks" - RaKai talks about his alternate X account after it went viral

During the same livestream, RaKai encouraged his audience to look at the bookmarks saved on his alternate X account, claiming that he "had some good a**" things in there.

While admitting that netizens had "caught him," the streamer stated:

Ad
"But yeah, chat it's mad corn on that motherf**ker, b**ch! I have some good bookmarks! Chat, listen, go on that account right now, y'all can see I have some good a** bookmarks, n***a. Great bookmarks! So, so, so, the f**k are you talking about? And I don't give a f**k, b**ch! You caught me! Yes, you caught me, b**ch! I beat my meat. Yeah, I have a burner account where I beat my meat at. The f**k!"
Ad
Ad

As of this writing, the X account, @certified50971, seems to have been deactivated.

RaKai made headlines on July 9, 2025, when a video, in which he asked his cameraman if he "was good," became a viral meme.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications